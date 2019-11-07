PeopleScout Named the No. 1 RPO Provider on the HRO Today Baker's Dozen for APAC and the No. 3 RPO Provider on the HRO Today Baker's Dozen for EMEA

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -- PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company and leading global provider of talent solutions, has been recognized as the No. 1 RPO Provider in APAC and the No. 3 RPO Provider in EMEA on HRO Today's RPO Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. This follows the company's ranking as an enterprise leader on the global RPO Baker's Dozen in September.

The HRO Today Baker's Dozen rankings are determined through a survey of current buyers of RPO services. The annual Baker's Dozen list ranks the top 13 RPOs globally as well as on regional lists for the EMEA and APAC regions. Providers are evaluated on service breadth, deal size and quality using a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance. HRO Today then calculates scores that demonstrate the relative differences among the ranked service providers.

"PeopleScout is well-positioned to provide talent solutions across the total workforce spectrum, anywhere in the world," said Elliot Clark, CEO and chairman of SharedXpertise and HRO Today. "The company's investment in enhancing their capabilities in EMEA and APAC, along with their game-changing Affinix talent technology and commitment to innovation, were evident in the strength of this year's survey responses."

PeopleScout introduced its award-winning Affinix technology in Europe earlier this year to help employers expedite and simplify the process of acquiring new talent. This follows the successful introduction of Affinix in the Americas and APAC where it has delivered significant performance improvements to PeopleScout clients. Artificial intelligence, machine learning and other emerging technologies extend across Affinix, streamlining the sourcing, screening and candidate engagement process to identify the top talent more efficiently.

"We are honored to be recognized as an RPO leader in EMEA and APAC and are grateful for the strength of the client partnerships that made these rankings possible," said PeopleScout President Taryn Owen. "We have tremendous energy across these regions and are committed to delivering innovative, tech-enabled talent solutions wherever our clients need talent."

PeopleScout continues to lead the talent acquisition industry with its innovative talent technology and solutions. In 2019, Affinix won "Most Innovative Enterprise Solution" in the 2019 Recruiting Service Innovation (ReSIs) Awards. In 2018, Affinix won the gold award in the "Best Advance in RPO Technology" category in Brandon Hall Group's Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards and the HRO Today TekTonic Award in the "Candidate Experience" category. In 2019, PeopleScout was named the No. 1 MSP provider for the third consecutive year and an Enterprise and Healthcare RPO Leader on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. Also in 2019, PeopleScout was named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's RPO Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment and a Leader in all categories on the NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation for RPO.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is the world's largest RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 98 percent client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Charlotte, Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information about PeopleScout and its Now to Next brand promise, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

