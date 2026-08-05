PEOPLE'S CHOICE WARRANTY APPOINTS BRAD KIRBY AS DIRECTOR OF FINANCE

People's Choice Warranty's appoints experienced finance executive to its senior leadership team to support the company's continued expansion, operations and long-term growth strategy

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- People's Choice Warranty ("PCW"), a Canadian provider of vehicle service contracts and vehicle protection products, announces the appointment of Brad Kirby, CPA, CA, as Director of Finance.

Kirby brings over 20 years of finance and accounting experience spanning 'Big Four' professional services, insurance and technology-enabled businesses. His career includes experience with Deloitte and Brookfield Asset Management.

Throughout his career, Mr. Kirby has supported small and mid-sized organizations navigating growth, transformation acquisitions and increasing operational complexity. His areas of expertise include strategic finance, financial planning and analysis, operational leadership, mergers and acquisitions, and the use of AI-enabled automation to improve financial processes and organizational efficiency.

As Director of Finance, Kirby will lead PCW's finance team and help advance the company's financial strategy, reporting capabilities, operational processes and long-term strategic planning. He will also work closely with PCW's leadership team to support informed decision-making and the company's continued growth.

"Brad's appointment further strengthens PCW's leadership team and supports the strategic direction established following the company's recent corporate reorganization," said Michael Scott, Managing Director of SAF Group and PCW Board member. "His depth of financial expertise, operational leadership and experience supporting growing organizations will be invaluable as we continue to expand PCW's presence within the Canadian marketplace."

Kirby's appointment represents another step in PCW's continued organizational development following its acquisition in March 2026 by an investor group led by SAF Group and Vertical Capital Partners.

Since the acquisition, PCW has continued to enhance its leadership, operational and compliance capabilities while building on more than 25 years of experience supporting automotive dealers, repair facilities and vehicle owners across Canada.

"I am excited to join PCW at an important stage in the company's expansion," said Kirby. "I look forward to working with the leadership and Finance teams to strengthen the company's financial capabilities, support operational improvements and contribute to PCW's continued growth and long-term success."

About People's Choice Warranty

Founded in 1999, People's Choice Warranty is a Canadian provider of vehicle service contracts and vehicle protection products. PCW supports automotive dealers, repair facilities and vehicle owners through fully insured programs, responsive claims support and a commitment to high-quality service.

With more than 25 years of industry experience, PCW is focused on building lasting relationships with its partners and providing dependable protection solutions that deliver confidence to dealers and peace of mind to vehicle owners.

SOURCE PCW Holdings Inc

Michael McVeigh, Chief Operating Officer, People's Choice Warranty, [email protected]; Brad Shantz, Chief Growth Officer, People's Choice Warranty, [email protected]