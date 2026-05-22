PEOPLE'S CHOICE WARRANTY PROVIDES UPDATE FOLLOWING THE ONTARIO MOTOR VEHICLE INDUSTRY COUNCIL ("OMVIC") REGULATOR'S REPORT

OTTAWA, ON, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - People's Choice Warranty ("PCW"), a leading provider of extended warranty and vehicle protection products in Canada, is pleased to share an update regarding its fully insured warranty products.

Following a recent meeting between the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the new ownership of People's Choice Warranty, PCW has provided OMVIC with comprehensive documentation that definitively confirms all PCW products are now fully insured. All warranty products offered by PCW are fully insured through Arch Insurance in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. This update was included in OMVIC's May 21st, 2026, Regulator's Report emailed to registrants, to provide confirmation to Ontario dealers regarding PCW's fully insured warranty products.

Backed by an institutional investor group led by SAF Group and Vertical Capital Partners, People's Choice Warranty continues to advance its operational and compliance framework while supporting dealers, repair facilities, and customers nationwide through dependable vehicle protection solutions and responsive service.

Michael McVeigh, Chief Operating Officer, commented:

"We are pleased to share this positive update regarding PCW's fully insured products. This represents an important milestone for the company and reflects the continued progress being made under our new ownership group. Our focus remains on supporting dealers with trusted vehicle protection solutions, responsive service, and the confidence they need when serving their customers."

PCW continues its longstanding relationship with Arch Insurance as part of its fully insured product framework and remains focused on delivering best-in-class vehicle protection solutions throughout Canada.

About People's Choice Warranty

Founded in 1999, People's Choice Warranty is a Canadian provider of extended warranty and vehicle protection products, supporting dealers, repair facilities, and customers through fully insured programs, responsive claims handling, and high-level service. PCW is committed to building long-term relationships and delivering protection solutions that instill confidence in partners and peace of mind for vehicle owners.

SOURCE PCW Holdings Inc

PEOPLE'S CHOICE WARRANTY CONTACT: Michael McVeigh, Chief Operating Officer, [email protected]