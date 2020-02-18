Penny Wise to lead 3M Canada as President

LONDON, ON, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - 3M Canada today announced the appointment of Penny Wise as President.

Wise brings more than 20 years of international experience at 3M and began her career at the Canadian head office based in London, Ontario. She will lead the company to deliver on the commitment to serve customers by providing a compelling, differentiated experience that fully leverages all that the 3M brand has to offer.

"I am so thrilled and proud to be returning to Canada," said Penny Wise, 3M Canada's new President. "It's an exciting time to be re-joining 3M Canada and I look forward to working alongside the incredible team here to continue creating and elevating exceptional customer experiences."

Wise has held a variety of senior leadership roles at 3M; in business, commercialization, brand and corporate marketing. In her most recent role based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Wise led 3M's largest business as Global Marketing Director of the Safety and Industrial Business Group. Prior to joining 3M, Wise was a marketing leader in the Canadian Hardware industry.

In 2015, as the 3M International Marketing Director and Chief Branding Officer, Wise was instrumental in successfully launching a new global tagline for the company known as "3M Science. Applied to Life™" and has been responsible for several successful, award-winning marketing transformation projects at the company.

Wise holds an MBA from York University, with a specialization in Marketing. She also holds a Lean Black Belt in Six Sigma.

Wise succeeds the former 3M Canada President, Lars Hanseid, who has taken on the new role at 3M of Vice President of Europe the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Corporate Affairs and Governance and Managing Director of 3M North Europe Region based out of London, UK.

About 3M Canada

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $30 billion in sales, our 90,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Established in 1951, 3M Canada was one of the first international subsidiaries opened by 3M with the head office and original manufacturing site in London, Ontario where approximately 800 of the company's 1,900 employees work. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.ca or on Twitter @3M_Canada.

