Peninsula Co-op Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Peninsula Co-op is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Peninsula Co-op. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work Certified™ organization. It's a powerful reflection of the inclusive, people-first culture that defines Peninsula Co-op.", said Crysta Walski, VP People & Culture. "This achievement speaks to the incredible leadership across our organization and the hard work of our team members, who go the extra mile every day to support one another and create a workplace where people truly thrive."

Corey Gillon, Chief Executive Officer, says, "Being Great Place to Work Certified™ is more than a badge of honour, it's a business imperative. We know that when our people feel valued, supported, and proud of where they work, they deliver exceptional experiences to our members and communities."

Peninsula Co-op's commitment extends beyond the workplace, with initiatives that support work-life balance, employee development, belonging, equity, and community investment. We also provide employees with opportunities to give back through volunteerism opportunities and community initiatives.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Peninsula Co-op

Since 1977, Peninsula Co-op has grown from a single food centre in Saanichton to a member-owned organization with over 135,000 members across Vancouver Island. Today, we operate fuel, convenience, and The Liquor Co. 1977 stores across Greater Victoria and Nanaimo, while staying 100% locally owned and committed to co-operative values. Through member rewards, community investment, and everyday service, we're here to support our neighbours and strengthen the communities we call home. Learn more at peninsulaco-op.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

