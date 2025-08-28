Investing in Community Health for Generations to Come: Peninsula Co-op Donates $100,000 to New Cowichan District Hospital

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Peninsula Co-op is proud to support the future of health care in the Cowichan Valley with a $100,000 contribution to the new Cowichan District Hospital, a state-of-the-art facility currently under construction. This contribution reflects Peninsula Co-op's deep-rooted commitment to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

Peninsula Co-op presents a $100,000 donation to the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation in support of the new hospital and expanded healthcare services for the Cowichan Valley. (CNW Group/Peninsula Co-op)

Slated to open in 2027, the new hospital will replace the aging facility and offer modern, expanded healthcare services to meet the needs of the region's growing population. The emergency department will increase in size from 17 to 45 treatment spaces and include a dedicated psychiatric unit. It will also feature seven operating rooms, a new MRI unit, and a pediatric department designed to support pediatric mental health and substance use care.

"We are extremely grateful to Peninsula Co-op for this significant donation, which takes us a big step closer to our fundraising goal and supports equipment for the new hospital. This remarkable organization has a long history of community support, especially within the healthcare sector – residents of the Cowichan Valley will benefit for generations to come from this generous gift. Thank you." — David Robertson, Chair, Cowichan District Hospital Foundation

In addition to expanded services, the new Cowichan District Hospital will be the first fully electric hospital in British Columbia, setting a new standard for environmental sustainability in healthcare. The project also supports local food sourcing, enhances garden spaces, and protects natural habitats, creating a healing environment for patients and families.

"Our members trust us to invest in projects that deliver tangible, lasting impact; supporting the new Cowichan District Hospital not only ensures better care for our community today and for generations to come, but also embodies the pillars that anchor our business — our members, our people, and our community — guiding every decision we make and every investment undertaken." — Corey Gillon, CEO, Peninsula Co-op

