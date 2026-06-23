Pellera Technologies Ranked 34th on CRN Solution Provider 500 List For 2026

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Pellera Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT solutions, is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Pellera on the 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 list. Pellera ranked 34th out of 500 solution provider organizations, marking the sixth consecutive year the company has been named on the SP500 list.

This adds to a hallmark year for Pellera, with inclusion on the CRN MSP 500 and Tech Elite 250 lists, along with the recognition of Vice President of Marketing, Lauren Mistler, on CRN's Women of the Channel list. Together, these recognitions reflect the strength of Pellera's people-first culture, technical expertise, and continued commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for clients and partners.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 award recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. The solution providers on this list are key influencers, propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.

"The Solution Provider 500 list highlights those companies generating the highest revenue through leadership in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "This recognition highlights those organizations that consistently demonstrate agility and sustained growth amid rapidly evolving industry demands and technological change. Congratulations to every company that earned a well-deserved place on this year's Solution Provider 500."

"We're proud to be recognized on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list for the sixth consecutive year," stated Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Pellera Technologies. "The recognition Pellera has received from CRN this year reflects the trust our customers place in us, the strength of our partnerships, and the dedication of our teams. As we continue to build momentum, we're focused on helping organizations navigate change, unlock new opportunities in the growing world of AI, and accelerate growth."

Coverage of the 2026 Solution Provider 500 list will be featured online at CRN.com/SP500, beginning June 8.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Pellera Technologies

Pellera is where innovation powers progress. By merging the expertise of Converge Technology Solutions and Mainline Information Systems, we deliver unparalleled IT solutions that drive momentum for enterprise clients worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence solutions transforms challenges into opportunities. With our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology, we ensure solutions are tailored to your specific needs, aligning seamlessly with existing systems to drive success without complexity. We don't just keep you moving forward, we help you scale without limits.

At Pellera, momentum builds here--with technology that elevates potential, fosters resilience, and shapes a future where businesses can thrive. Visit pellera.com to learn more.

SOURCE Pellera Technologies

The Channel Company Contact: Kristin DaSilva, The Channel Company, [email protected]; For further information contact: Pellera Technologies, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 (866) 910-4425