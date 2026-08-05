Pellera Technologies Named Veeam U.S. Value Added Reseller Partner of the Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Pellera Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT solutions, is pleased to announce it has been named Value Added Reseller of the Year in the Americas region by Veeam, the Data and AI Trust company. The award honors organizations that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and customer success while helping organizations strengthen cyber resilience, modernize data protection and accelerate AI initiatives.

The Veeam Value Added Reseller of the Year award recognizes partners that demonstrate exceptional business performance through consistent revenue growth, strategic collaboration with Veeam, and proactive promotion of Veeam solutions and adjacent technologies across the United States. Pellera was recognized for its sustained business growth, technical expertise, and commitment to helping customers realize greater value from their technology investments.

"As a channel-first company, we recognize partners who not only bring Veeam solutions to our joint customers but also go above and beyond with best-in-class services and solutions that help organizations adopt AI with confidence, grounded in security, governance, compliance, privacy, and resilience," said Kevin Rooney, Vice President of Americas Channel at Veeam. "We're proud to recognize these 10 outstanding partners for their excellent performance throughout the past year."

"As organizations rethink how they leverage data, automation, and AI, they need technology partners who can help them move faster while staying secure and resilient," said Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Pellera Technologies. "We're combining deep infrastructure expertise with AI-driven innovation to help customers modernize with confidence. This recognition underscores the impact we're creating together with Veeam and the momentum we're building for the future."

About Pellera Technologies

Pellera is where innovation powers progress. By merging the expertise of Converge Technology Solutions and Mainline Information Systems, we deliver unparalleled IT solutions that drive momentum for enterprise clients worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence solutions transforms challenges into opportunities. With our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology, we ensure solutions are tailored to your specific needs, aligning seamlessly with existing systems to drive success without complexity. We don't just keep you moving forward, we help you scale without limits.

At Pellera, momentum builds here--with technology that elevates potential, fosters resilience, and shapes a future where businesses can thrive. Visit pellera.com to learn more.

SOURCE Pellera Technologies

For further information contact: Pellera Technologies, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 (866) 910-4425