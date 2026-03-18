Pellera Technologies Named VAST Data's Rising Star Partner of the Year for the Americas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Pellera Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT solutions, is pleased to announce that VAST Data, the AI Operating System company, has named Pellera the Rising Star Partner of the Year, for the Americas. The award recognizes Pellera's collaboration, innovative positioning of the VAST AI Operating System, and dedication to driving measurable outcomes for enterprise clients.

VAST Data selected Pellera for this honor in recognition of the company's all-in approach to deploying best-fit solutions for their customers. By seamlessly pairing VAST with OEM and technology alliance partners, Pellera demonstrates an incredible initiative to build comprehensive, forward-thinking data ecosystems that power AI and advanced analytics. The Rising Star award also recognizes the team's work positioning the platform in the market and collaborating closely with VAST's field teams to unlock new opportunities for customers.

"We are incredibly proud to be named VAST Data's Rising Star Partner of the Year for the Americas," said Greg Berard, CEO of Pellera Technologies. "This recognition reflects our commitment to empowering organizations through seamless, people-first technology. Our work with VAST Data enables us to bridge strategy and cutting-edge innovation, delivering AI solutions that drive business momentum and create transformative outcomes for our clients. This collaboration will continue to play an important role in helping clients unlock the value of their data, and we look forward to a successful year ahead."

About Pellera Technologies

Pellera is where innovation powers progress. By merging the expertise of Converge Technology Solutions and Mainline Information Systems, we deliver unparalleled IT solutions that drive momentum for enterprise clients worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence solutions transforms challenges into opportunities. With our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology, we ensure solutions are tailored to your specific needs, aligning seamlessly with existing systems to drive success without complexity. We don't just keep you moving forward, we help you scale without limits.

At Pellera, momentum builds here--with technology that elevates potential, fosters resilience, and shapes a future where businesses can thrive. Visit pellera.com to learn more.

SOURCE Pellera Technologies

For further information contact: Pellera Technologies, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 (866) 910-4425