Pellera Technologies Named BMC's 2026 North America Mainframe Modernization Solution Provider Partner of the Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Pellera Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT solutions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded the BMC Solution Provider Partner of the Year Award in North American Mainframe Modernization for demonstrating excellence across the partner community with sales growth and BMC technical expertise. This prestigious award is presented by BMC, the automation company for the AI era.

The award was announced during BMC's annual Sales Kickoff in Las Vegas and recognizes Pellera's work in helping enterprises modernize mainframe environments, improve operational resilience, and accelerate transformation across complex infrastructure landscapes.

The BMC Solution Provider Program includes more than 650 organizations, which also covers distributors and resellers, and extends the reach of BMC solutions and increases their value to our mutual customers. The company continues to transform its partner landscape to create a robust set of collaborations covering a modern network of product integration, market influence, hyper-scaler and marketplace alliances, vertical partners, global outsourcers and integrators, resellers and distributors, and OEM relationships.

"We're proud to be recognized by BMC as its 2026 Solution Provider Partner of the Year for North America Mainframe Modernization," stated Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Pellera Technologies. "This recognition reflects our team's deep technical expertise and commitment to helping customers modernize critical IT infrastructure while building the foundation for AI-ready operations. Our partnership with BMC enables us to deliver resilient, forward-looking solutions that help customers accelerate modernization and innovate with confidence."

About BMC

BMC is the automation company for the AI era. 80% of the Forbes Global 100 trust BMC to automate and orchestrate the systems on which their businesses depend. Across cloud, mainframe, and hybrid environments, BMC enables enterprises to operate with AI–driven speed, resilience, and governance at scale. When businesses run what cannot fail, they start with BMC first.

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©Copyright 2026 BMC Software, Inc.

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About Pellera Technologies

Pellera is where innovation powers progress. By merging the expertise of Converge Technology Solutions and Mainline Information Systems, we deliver unparalleled IT solutions that drive momentum for enterprise clients worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence solutions transforms challenges into opportunities. With our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology, we ensure solutions are tailored to your specific needs, aligning seamlessly with existing systems to drive success without complexity. We don't just keep you moving forward, we help you scale without limits.

At Pellera, momentum builds here--with technology that elevates potential, fosters resilience, and shapes a future where businesses can thrive. Visit pellera.com to learn more.

SOURCE Pellera Technologies

For further information contact: Pellera Technologies, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 (866) 910-4425