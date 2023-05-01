MONTREAL, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Signalisation Kalitec, a family-owned Quebec-based company and a Canadian leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance traffic signal products, is proud to collaborate with the City of Brossard to carry out a highly innovative pilot project for pedestrian safety in Quebec, particularly around school zones. The Educational awareness reward light (EarlTM) will be tested for a period of 90 days near Académie Marie-Laurier on Stravinski Avenue.

Speed is one of the main causes of road accidents. According to some studies, a reduction in the average speed of traffic of 5 km/h would reduce the number of accidents by 15% annually. The implementation of EarlTM is part of a global reflection on speed, in conjunction with other development measures.

"This type of system has existed for about ten years in Europe and was approved in August 2021 in France. Several countries use it, including France and Portugal, and the impacts are convincing. We are proud to be the first distributor of this technology in Canada. The pilot project with the City of Brossard will allow us to gather data and test its effectiveness," said Anthony Lapointe, Signalisation Kalitec's Co-Owner and Sales Director.

A Promising Technology

EarlTM detects the speed of the vehicle in real time with a high degree of accuracy thanks to the return frequency of the waves that reflect off the moving vehicle. A three-colour intelligent light, it displays a red light by default that turns green if the driver is driving at legal speed.

"Vehicles driving at illegal speeds in school zones is a problem that is not specific to Brossard; it is common all over Quebec. It is important to think of innovative solutions to curb this problem and save lives. Too many unfortunate events have occurred and future such events must be avoided. The pilot project with Signalisation Kalitec is promising and will allow us to study the educational awareness reward light in order to document its true effect on the respect of speed limits. We hope that many will follow our example," added Doreen Assaad, mayor of Brossard.

EarlTM is easy to install and very affordable to manage to ensure the safety of neighbourhoods. No excavation is required, and the technology is solar powered. In addition to its preventive role, EarlTM is a smart, connected traffic light that records statistics on the nature of targeted traffic, allowing it to measure its impact on motorist behaviour in real time, and it can be controlled remotely through its mobile application.

About Signalisation Kalitec

A Quebec family business founded in 1988 in Laval, Signalisation Kalitec is a Canadian leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance signage solutions aimed at improving road safety and urban mobility. In addition to carrying out more than 1,000 projects annually, the company offers turnkey solutions to improve road safety and mobility, both for citizens and for the transportation of goods. Its solutions are compatible with Dynamik, an intelligent transportation system (ITS) that is unique on the market. To learn more: www.kalitec.com.

