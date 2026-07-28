Peakhill Capital Closes $350 Million Credit Facility to Accelerate Multifamily and CMHC-Insured Lending Across Canada

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Peakhill Capital Inc. ("Peakhill") is pleased to announce the closing of a new $350 million credit facility for its flagship investment product, the Peakhill Income Opportunity LP (the "LP"). The facility was arranged by a syndicate of three of Canada's largest banks – BMO, TD, and National Bank of Canada, acting as Co-Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners, with BMO acting as Agent, with further participation from three additional banking partners.

The new facility significantly expands the LP's capacity to deploy capital, enabling portfolio growth in excess of $1.2 billion across Canada. The LP will continue to focus on multifamily bridge-to-CMHC lending as well as CMHC-insured construction loans, supporting the development and stabilization of national housing supply. The LP's portfolio currently comprises of more than 230 mortgage investments across Canada.

"The strong support from this syndicate of leading Canadian and international banking institutions reflects the quality of our portfolio, the discipline of our underwriting, and the strength of our platform operations," said Harley Gold, President & CEO of Peakhill Capital. "This facility gives the LP the scale and flexibility to expand our financing capabilities at a time when the need for housing capital across Canada has never been greater."

This milestone broadens the LP's borrowing capacity, enabling Peakhill to diversify its lending relationships and continue scaling its origination activity while maintaining its focus on well-structured insured and conventional real estate credit opportunities.

About Peakhill Capital

Peakhill Capital is one of the most active and largest CMHC-insured and conventional commercial lenders across Canada. Supported by a team of over 200 professionals, including one of the largest origination and loan asset management teams in the industry, Peakhill currently manages a servicing portfolio in excess of $17 billion with over $4 billion financed across 600 transactions year-to-date. Peakhill provides a comprehensive range of commercial real estate financing solutions, combining deep market expertise with an integrated mortgage investment platform.

For more information, please visit: https://www.peakhillcapital.com/

SOURCE Peakhill Capital

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