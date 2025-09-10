Peakhill Capital Completes Landmark $225M Inaugural Bond Offering on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Peakhill Capital Inc., one of North America's fastest-growing real estate investment managers, has successfully completed a landmark $225 million inaugural bond issuance on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), marking one of the largest first-time offerings by a Canadian mortgage investment platform. The issuance was oversubscribed 2.5x, attracting demand from over 40 leading institutional investors, including life insurers, pension funds, and mutual funds.

The issuance, rated A2 by Midroog (Moody's affiliate), carries a 6.34% fixed coupon over a 5-year term. Originally targeting $150–200 million, strong investor appetite drove the final capital raise to $225 million, underscoring global confidence in Peakhill's growth trajectory. Proceeds will accelerate the expansion of Peakhill Mortgage Income LP's portfolio to more than $600 million in assets and will focus on investing in income-producing multi-family assets across North America.

"This oversubscribed debut on the TASE is not just a financing milestone – it's a clear signal of international confidence in our platform, our people, and our strategy," said Harley Gold, President & CEO of Peakhill Capital Inc. "By tapping global capital markets, Peakhill is positioning itself to become a top-tier cross-border lender, serving over 500 of our borrower clients with unmatched speed, flexibility, and scale."

Leader Capital Markets acted as a book runner and lead underwriter for the bond offering. For the offering, Goldfarb Gross Seligman & Co. served as the company's counsel in Israel, and Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP served as the company's counsel in Canada.

About Peakhill Capital

Peakhill Capital is a leading commercial real estate credit and equity investment manager with $12B in assets under administration. Backed by a team of 140 professionals across 7 offices, we manage capital on behalf of more than 500 investors, from institutions to high-net-worth individuals and wealth advisors.

Each year, Peakhill deploys over $6B in credit and equity investments across Canada and the U.S. through a range of separately managed accounts and limited partnerships. Our scale, experience, and entrepreneurial approach position us as a trusted partner for investors and borrowers alike.

