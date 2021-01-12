PEAK Breaks New Record With Assets Under Administration Over $12 billion

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - PEAK Financial Group is proud to announce that its assets under administration have broken a new record as 2021 begins. PEAK's assets have grown by a remarkable 12.5% over the past 12 months and now total $12.3 billion.

"Despite the crisis that battered the financial markets and the personal finances of Canadians in 2020, PEAK's independent financial advisors continued to demonstrate the value of independent advice," said Robert Frances, CEO of PEAK Financial Group.

"As the new year begins, we're celebrating the successes of 2020, but our important goals for the coming year are also top of mind. In 2021, we will pursue our digital transformation as we continue to innovate and work together for all the Canadian investors who put their trust in us."

PEAK's impressive growth in 2020 was in large part due to its network of independent financial advisors. During the year, they did outstanding work with their 150,000 clients across Canada. This growth was also the result of the hard work of all PEAK employees. Together, advisors and employees were able to respond to the difficult challenges of the past year.

PEAK's record growth was also reflected in its business development. The Company stepped up its recruiting of advisors and hiring of employees. A large number of key positions were created in 2020.

PEAK has seen assets under administration reach record levels in 26 of the 28 years since its inception in 1992.

"Over the past quarter of a century, PEAK has continued to grow while remaining committed to independent financial advice, without investment ownership product ties," Mr. Frances concluded. "We are deeply committed to continuing our growth and ensuring that PEAK maintains its position as a Canadian leader in truly independent financial advice."

About PEAK Financial Group

With more than $12 billion in assets under administration, PEAK is Canada's leading fully independent multidisciplinary dealer. With operations from coast to coast, PEAK Financial Group has earned the trust of 1,500 independent financial advisors, professionals and employees across Canada. It enables them to successfully serve more than 150,000 investors with impartial financial advice.

For more than 28 years, PEAK Financial Group has been the largest network of independent advisors in Quebec and is one of the top five independent multidisciplinary dealers in Canada. PEAK Financial Group comprises PEAK Investment Services, PEAK Financial Services, PEAK Securities and PEAK Insurance Services.

SOURCE PEAK Financial Group

For further information: Source: Philippe Roy, 514-531-4104, [email protected]

