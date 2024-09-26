PAW PATROL® 3 FILM CASTS ACADEMY AWARD® WINNER JENNIFER HUDSON AND PROLIFIC COMEDIAN FORTUNE FEIMSTER

Hudson and Feimster to Star Alongside Returning Emmy Nominee Mckenna Grace

TORONTO and HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, announced today that the upcoming third installment of its blockbuster PAW Patrol film franchise will star Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson and popular comedian Fortune Feimster, with the two newcomers to join Emmy nominee Mckenna Grace, who reprises her lead role as Skye. The film, which follows the recent ten-year anniversary of the global smash hit franchise, is produced by Spin Master Entertainment in association with Nickelodeon Movies and distributed by Paramount Pictures, will have an exclusive theatrical release in 2026.

Jennifer Dodge, President of Spin Master Entertainment, said, "Jennifer and Fortune are both exceptional talents, each bringing with them a global audience of devoted fans. Their addition to the PAW Patrol 3 cast, along with the return of Mckenna, whose work in the film's predecessor was instrumental to its success, will build on the exceptional storytelling for this beloved franchise. This dynamo trio will undoubtedly make this film a puptastic adventure for preschoolers and their families around the world."

Ramsey Naito, President of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said, "We couldn't be more excited to have Jennifer and Fortune join the beloved world of PAW Patrol alongside Mckenna. Their energy and creativity are infectious, and we know they will captivate young audiences and families everywhere."

Veteran animation director Cal Brunker is returning to direct PAW Patrol 3, having directed both of the franchise's first two films, which together earned over $345 million at the global box office. Brunker also serves as co- writer alongside Bob Barlen. The film is being produced by Spin Master Entertainment's Jennifer Dodge, Laura Clunie, and Toni Stevens, with Spin Master Co-Founder Ronnen Harary executive producing.

Hudson joined the prestigious group of EGOT winners in 2022, when her Tony Award win for Best Musical for A Strange Loop added to an extensive list of career accolades. Past awards include an Emmy Award for her role alongside Kate Winslet, Daisy Ridley, and Glenn Close in the acclaimed Baby Yaga; an Academy Award for her debut acting role in Bill Condon's Dreamgirls, which also earned her a BAFTA, Golden Globe, SAG Award, and more; and multiple Grammy Awards, including for Best R&B Album for her eponymous 2009 album. She is also a bestselling author and has been honored for her charitable efforts, including at Variety's Power of Women luncheon and VH1's Do Something Awards. She began her entertainment career as a finalist on the third season of American Idol.

Feimster is a highly accomplished stand-up comedian, writer, and actor. Her two Netflix comedy specials, Good Fortune and Sweet and Salty, garnered Critics' Choice Awards nominations, with Good Fortune also earning a spot on the Los Angeles Times' Year's Best Specials list. She recently appeared alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the hit action-comedy FUBAR, created by Emmy nominee Nick Santora, and is currently filming the show's second season. Her impressive screen credits include Emmy-nominated series such as The Mindy Project, Life in Pieces, and Kenan. Additionally, Feimster has lent her voice to Pixar's Soul, Fox's Bless the Harts, and will voice the new character 'Nibbles' in Disney's Zootopia 2, directed by Academy Award winner Jared Bush.

In addition to starring in 2022's PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Grace earned an Emmy nomination for her role in The Handmaid's Tale. She also starred in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, from Academy Award nominees Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, respectively, horror hit Annabelle Comes Home, and Academy Award winner I, Tonya, in which she played the young titular Tonya Harding.

Hudson is represented by CAA, Original Project, and Ziffren Brittenham. Feimster is represented by UTA, Levity, CESD, and LGNA. Grace is represented by CAA, Landrum Arts, and Entertainment 360.

The film will be distributed in Canada by Elevation Pictures.

About PAW Patrol



PAW Patrol, one of the most successful series in kids' television globally, follows the adventures of a tech-savvy boy named Ryder and his team of pups who are ready to save the day. Whenever there's trouble, pups Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye are ready for action, no matter what comes their way. With a mission to work together to keep Adventure Bay safe, no job is too big, and no pup is too small. Airing in over 160 countries, in 30 languages, the PAW Patrol series is consistently ranked among both top-rated preschool and kids' 6-11 series. Currently in its tenth season on Nickelodeon, PAW Patrol's universal messaging resonates with children around the world and since its launch in 2013, the franchise has won countless awards.

