CARLETON PLACE, ON, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Town of Carleton Place is addressing gaps in its pedestrian and cycling networks after an investment of $97,425 from the federal government. Announced by Minister Jenna Sudds and Mayor Toby Randell, these pathways now provide the community with safer, greener, and more active commuting options.

As the town grows, so do the needs of pedestrians and cyclists wishing to travel to and from local businesses, school, work, and home. Through the creation of 500 metres of multi-use pathways and 220 metres of sidewalks, the community now has safer passages between the north side of Franktown Road and the Ottawa Valley Recreation Trail. The project also provides improved community connectivity and accessibility towards main commercial districts within Carleton Place located in the area of McNeely Avenue and Highway 7, part of the Central Ontario Route of the Trans Canada Highway.

This investment is part of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, which aims to create and improve pathways, bike lanes, and pedestrian bridges all over the country. It's a big step towards healthier living and creating tight-knit communities, making a better-connected Canada for us all!

Quotes

"Enhancing active transportation in Carleton Place offers the community safer, greener and more active travel options. Investments like this promote active lifestyles for Canadians and create sustainable travel options for people of all ages and ranges of mobility."

The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Council and staff recognize the importance of providing safe trail systems within the Town of Carleton Place. Healthy living and active lifestyles are important to our residents and these new pathways provide safe passage in relatively busy areas of town."

His Worship Toby Randell, Mayor of the Town of Carleton Place

Quick facts

The federal government invested $97,425 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Town of Carleton Place contributed $64,950 .

in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Town of contributed . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while creating safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. The federal government is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Amanda Charania, Communications Coordinator, Town of Carleton Place, 613-257-6222, [email protected]