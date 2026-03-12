Paul and Melissa Meehan, Founder of NÜTRL Vodka, joins ChillyOnes Beverages Inc. team as Significant Investor and Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC & DENVER, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - ChillyOnes Beverages Inc. ("ChillyOnes"), the rapidly rising disruptor in the easy-drinking, light lager and non-alcoholic categories, proudly announces that beverage industry visionaries Paul and Melissa Meehan have officially become significant investors with Paul also joining as strategic advisor. The Meehans join twenty former and current NHL players, including ChillyOnes founder and fourteen-year veteran defenceman Tyson Barrie.

Paul Meehan, an industry leader with over 30 years of global beer and beverage experience, is best known as the co-creator and former 100% owner of NÜTRL Vodka, the easy-drinking, low-carb brand that redefined the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) category in Canada. Following its acquisition by Labatt Breweries of Canada in 2020 (Anheuser-Busch InBev), NÜTRL has grown rapidly, ascending to become one of the most dominant RTD brands in North America. Paul and Melissa created NÜTRL to meet the unmet needs of millions of drinkers.

Much like NÜTRL became a staple in NHL rinks and fridges across North America, ChillyOnes is designed to carve out a similar place in beer -- offering a lighter, more refreshing way for people to come together. Built by athletes and rooted in heritage hockey culture, the brand stands for something bigger than beer: shared experiences, authentic connection, and timeless moments created around the activities people love. ChillyOnes helps turn those moments into lasting rituals, extending connection and keeping the experience going, one Chilly One at a time.

A Visionary Addition

The partnership signals a major move for ChillyOnes as it scales its operations in North America, and leverages the Meehan's proven track record of taking homegrown brands to household names.

"Having the Meehans join ChillyOnes as investors and Paul as a strategic advisor is a huge moment for us," said Tyson Barrie, NHL veteran and founder of ChillyOnes.

"They built one of the most successful ready-to-drink brands in the world with NÜTRL, so having that level of experience believe in what we're building is incredibly exciting. They really understand our vision of creating a better way for people to enjoy beer socially without sacrificing how they feel the next day."

Matthew Clayton, CEO of ChillyOnes, added: "Our expansion strategy is aggressive but calculated. Paul's expertise in navigating the complexities of the North American distribution landscape is invaluable. We are currently seeing solid velocity in Western Canada, and as we push further into the U.S. market, Paul's guidance will ensure ChillyOnes becomes a household name from Alberta to Colorado and beyond."

Growth in Western Canada and Beyond

ChillyOnes continues to prioritize expansion in Western Canada. The brand's signature 3% Lager and Non-Alcoholic offerings are currently available at major retail outlets, including Co-op, Sobeys, and Safeway. On-premise growth remains a focus, with ChillyOnes now pouring at all Leopold's Tavern locations and select Boston Pizza franchises across Northern Alberta.

The Colorado Connection

While maintaining its Canadian roots, ChillyOnes has seen solid growth across its first US market, Colorado. In its first month, the brand is now available at over 200 key retailers and bolstered by an elite ambassador team. Beginning with Colorado Avalanche leader Nathan MacKinnon, the brand has also garnered support from Denver's musical elite, including Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers and Nathaniel Rateliff.

A Statement from Paul Meehan

"I've always been drawn to brands that have a clear soul and a simple promise. ChillyOnes is also an incredible name, making it a terrifically valuable TradeMark. It has huge potential to lead a category, to define a new, modern perspective when it comes to buying and drinking beer. ChillyOnes is poised to do for the light beer category what we did for spirits--stripping away the noise and focusing on what people want...high-quality, great tasting, easy going, sessionable low-calorie beers that fit their lifestyle. As a consumer and beer lover, I believe ChillyOnes 3%, 80 calorie beers are exactly what I am looking for….crisp, light and tasty. Their non-alcoholic beer is also killer. I'm sure lots of beer lovers will agree with me. I'm very excited to be joining such a great team. I think the sky is the limit for ChillyOnes."

ChillyOnes Beverages Inc. is a lifestyle beverage company focused on high-quality, low-ABV and non-alcoholic craft lagers. Founded by Tyson Barrie, ChillyOnes is bigger than beer - it is a brand grounded in heritage hockey culture, that blends sport, style and authentic connection to extend memorable moments, one chilly one at a time.

