From the Blue Line to the Brew Line: NHL Veteran Tyson Barrie Retires, Launches Chilly Ones Beer

After 14 seasons, Barrie trades slapshots for lagers with a new venture rooted in camaraderie, philanthropy and crisp refreshment.

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - After 14 standout seasons in the National Hockey League, defenseman Tyson Barrie has officially announced his retirement from professional hockey. Known for his elite puck-moving skills, power-play prowess and general laid-back attitude. Barrie skated in 822 regular-season games, tallying 508 points (110 goals, 398 assists), and added 21 points in playoff action.

Tyson Barrie, NHL Veteran launches Chilly Ones Beer (CNW Group/Chilly Ones Beverages) Tyson Barrie retires from the NHL, launches Chilly Ones Beer (CNW Group/Chilly Ones Beverages)

Barrie's NHL journey began with the Colorado Avalanche, who selected him 64th overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. He went on to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, and Calgary Flames - earning a reputation as one of the league's most consistent offensive defensemen.

"I'm incredibly proud of the career I've had and so grateful for the people I've met along the way," said Barrie. "Very excited to see what the next chapter has in store and looking forward to pursuing something I'm very passionate about with some of my best friends"

That next chapter is Chilly Ones Beer, Barrie's new premium beverage brand built around the spirit of community and good times. Launching with its flagship Chilly Ones 3% Lager and a 0.3% non-alcoholic version, the brand promises clean, crisp, and uncompromising refreshment. "Chilly Ones has been a dream of mine for years and it's exciting to be able to give it my full attention."

Chilly Ones Beer will debut in British Columbia and Alberta this September, with expansion to Colorado later in 2025 and broader national rollout planned for 2026. The brand is backed by a dynamic group of investors, including NHL stars Nathan MacKinnon, Brayden Schenn, Tyler Ennis, and Mike Smith, as well as Wesley Schultz, lead singer of The Lumineers, and Nathaniel Rateliff.

"Hockey gave me more than I could have ever dreamed of" Barrie added. "Chilly Ones is about celebrating the moments that matter—with the people who matter most."

About Chilly Ones Beer

Founded by NHL veteran Tyson Barrie, Chilly Ones is a premium beer and beverage brand designed to celebrate friendship, fun, and community. With a 3% lager and a 0.3% non-alcoholic option, Chilly Ones delivers crisp, clean refreshment. As a certified B Corporation, the brand donates a portion of proceeds to local charities—bringing the locker room spirit to every pint. Follow us on Instagram and Tik Tok!

