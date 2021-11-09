Patient Access to Affordable Cancer Treatment Increases with the Launch of New Biosimilar in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Apobiologix, a division of Apotex Inc., today launched its first oncology therapeutic treatment nationally. The company, a pioneer and leader in oncology biosimilars in Canada, launched Bambevi® (bevacizumab), which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat specific types of colorectal, lung, brain and ovarian cancer.

Apobiologix's strategic partnership with Spanish-based biotechnology company mAbxience, supports the company's mission to transform access to affordable therapies in oncology and beyond. mAbxience has over a decade of experience in the development, manufacture and commercialization of biopharmaceutical medicines. Bevacizumab is its second product, which launched in its first market in 2016.

Apobiologix launched its first product, Grastofil® (filgrastim), in Canada in 2016, followed by the launch of Lapelga® (pegfilgrastim) in 2019, the first-ever pegfilgrastim biosimilar approved in any highly regulated market. These supportive care products encourage the body's production of white blood cells, which helps to fight infection in patients undergoing certain cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation. Apobiologix was the first company to offer a portfolio of G-CSF biosimilars.

"We are proud to deliver a new product to Canadian cancer patients and for increasing access to highly effective and often life-saving medicines," said Mike Woolcock, SVP, Commercial Operations. "We look forward to further expansion of the Apobiologix portfolio to ensure we continue to support patient needs."

Emmanuelle Lepine, mAbxience General Manager, said, "This important launch in a key market like Canada through our strategic partnership with market leader Apobiologix is a materialization of our globalization strategy. We are excited about this market entry with such a strong player in the Canadian biosimilar market."

Designed to be similar to another already approved biological medicine, biosimilars are approved to the same standards of quality, with no clinically meaningful differences in safety and efficacy from the approved biological medicine. They provide the opportunity for the sustainability of global healthcare systems by increasing competition and reducing costs. The availability of Grastofil and Lapelga has saved the healthcare system tens of millions of dollars while expanding utilization for patients in need by tens of thousands at the same time.

About Apotex Inc.

Apotex Inc. is a proudly Canadian, global pharmaceutical company that produces high-quality, affordable medicines for patients around the world. Apotex employs almost 8,000 people worldwide in manufacturing, R&D, and commercial operations. Apotex Inc. exports to more than 100 countries and territories and operates in more than 45 countries, with a significant presence in Canada, the US, Mexico, and India. Through vertical integration, Apotex is comprised of multiple divisions and affiliates including Apotex Inc., focused on generics; Apotex Corp., an affiliate of Apotex Inc. which markets and sells products in the United States; Apobiologix, a division of Apotex Inc. focused on biosimilar development; Aveva, an affiliate of Apotex Inc. fully integrated global developer and manufacturer of complete transdermal solutions; Apotex Consumer Products, a division of Apotex Inc. focused on brand name products; and Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (GAPI), a division of Apotex Inc. focused on the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for Apotex and third parties. For more information visit: www.apotex.com.

About mAbxience:

mAbxience is a global vertically integrated fully-fledged biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development, manufacture and commercialization of biopharmaceutical medicines. Part of the pharmaceutical group Insud Pharma and founded in 2010, mAbxience operates three state-of-the-art facilities, located in Spain and Argentina. mAbxience is working on several biopharmaceutical products spanning to different therapeutic areas. In 2014 mAbxience launched its first biosimilar, which is now approved and marketed in a range of markets worldwide. Its second product, bevacizumab (Product Code: BEVZ92-MB02), was first developed and launched in Latin America in 2016, and is now being registered and launched globally. www.mabxience.com

