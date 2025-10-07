Apotex Strengthens Commitment to Women's Health with Exclusive Canadian Rights to "Linzagolix" for Uterine Fibroid Treatment

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Searchlight Pharma Inc.("Searchlight"), Apotex Inc's ("Apotex") Branded Medicines Division today announced it has entered into a strategic licensing agreement securing exclusive Canadian rights to linzagolix, a once-daily oral treatment developed by Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Linzagolix belongs to a class of medicines called GnRH antagonists.

Under the agreement, Searchlight will lead efforts to pursue marketing authorization for linzagolix in Canada, following regulatory approval.

"Securing the Canadian rights to linzagolix is a meaningful step in our strategy to expand access to innovative therapies," said Allan Oberman, President and CEO, Apotex. "By adding this treatment to our portfolio, we continue to build on our commitment to addressing areas of significant need and supporting the well-being of patients."

"Our strategic focus is on delivering high-quality, novel therapies that meet the evolving needs of Canadian patients and complement our existing women's health portfolio," said Mark Nawacki, President, Searchlight Pharma. "Linzagolix represents a meaningful advancement in the treatment of uterine fibroids, offering a potential new option for women across the country. We're pleased to introduce this treatment option as part of our Journey of Health growth strategy and our ongoing commitment to improving patient outcomes and expanding access to innovative therapies."

Uterine fibroids affect up to 70% of Canadian women by age 50, with an estimated 1.4 to 3.5 million experiencing symptoms that can adversely impact their quality of life.1 The introduction of linzagolix offers a much-needed treatment option for those affected, reinforcing Apotex's commitment to improving access to care in areas of high unmet need.

About "Linzagolix"

Linzagolix was launched in Europe under the brand name Yselty®. It is indicated for adult women of reproductive age for the treatment of moderate to severe symptoms of uterine fibroids, and for the symptomatic treatment of endometriosis in women with a history of prior medical or surgical treatment. Yselty contains the active substance linzagolix choline. Linzagolix works by lowering estrogen and progesterone levels, which helps reduce the size of uterine fibroids and relieve symptoms. It is indicated for adult women of reproductive age experiencing moderate to severe symptoms of uterine fibroids.2

___________________________________________ 1 Healthing.ca. "What You Need to Know About Uterine Fibroids." https://www.healthing.ca/women/what-are-uterine-fibroids-what-you-need-to-know-about-causes-symptoms-and-treatments 2 European Medicines Agency. (2025, March 12). Yselty: EPAR – Product information. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/yselty

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian-based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceuticals, and consumer health products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions.

Learn more about us at www.apotex.com

About Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., founded in 1946 and headquartered in Matsumoto, Japan, is a research-driven pharmaceutical company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Kissei specializes in the development and commercialization of innovative therapies in key areas including urology, dialysis, women's health, ophthalmology, endocrinology, and metabolism. In addition to pharmaceuticals, the company provides therapeutic and care foods, as well as services such as healthcare information and construction. Kissei maintains a global presence, including an overseas subsidiary in New Jersey, USA.

SOURCE Apotex Inc.

Media Contact: [email protected]