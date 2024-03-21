Pason to Host Investor Day in Calgary on May 30, 2024

CALGARY, AB, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI) ("Pason" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to host an investor day on Thursday, May 30th, 2024 at its head office in Calgary, Alberta. The event will begin at 1:00 pm (MT) and will provide an opportunity for interested investors and analysts to participate in demonstrations of various technology offerings by Pason, including the new Mud Analyzer, by Intelligent Wellhead Systems and by Energy Toolbase. The event will also feature presentations by Pason's senior leadership team, who will provide an update on the Company's strategy, opportunities for growth, and will include question-and-answer sessions.

To RSVP, please visit the Investor section of Pason's website at www.pason.com or send an email to [email protected].

Pason is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Through Intelligent Wellhead Systems Inc. ("IWS"), we also provide engineered controls, data acquisition, and software, to automate workflows and processes for oil and gas well completions operations, improving wellsite safety and efficiency. Through Energy Toolbase Software Inc. ("ETB"), we also provide products and services for the solar power and energy storage industry. ETB's solutions enable project developers to model, control and monitor economics and performance of solar energy and storage projects. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

For further information: Jon Faber, President and Chief Executive Officer, 403-301-3400; Celine Boston, Chief Financial Officer, 403-301-3400