Pason Resolves IP Litigation Involving Intelligent Wellhead Systems

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. ("Pason" or the "Company") (TSX: PSI) announced today that its subsidiaries, Intelligent Wellhead Systems Inc. and IWS USA Corp., have entered into a settlement agreement with Downing Wellhead Equipment, LLC ending all ongoing and pending intellectual property ("IP") litigation between the parties. The terms of the agreement are confidential.

Pason is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Through Intelligent Wellhead Systems Inc. ("IWS"), we also provide engineered controls, data acquisition, and software, to automate workflows and processes for oil and gas well completions operations, improving wellsite safety and efficiency. Through Energy Toolbase Software, Inc. ("ETB"), we also provide products and services for the solar power and energy storage industry. ETB's solutions enable project developers to model, control and monitor economics and performance of solar energy and storage projects.

Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

Jon Faber, President and Chief Executive Officer, 403-301-3400; Celine Boston, Chief Financial Officer, 403-301-3400