Pason Systems Inc. Reports Voting Results of Director Elections

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI) announced today the director election results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 2, 2024. The following six nominees were elected as directors of Pason Systems Inc. to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Pason Systems Inc. or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Marcel Kessler 63,278,221 97.18 % 1,838,391 2.82 % T. Jay Collins 64,287,210 98.73 % 829,402 1.27 % Jon Faber 64,414,288 98.92 % 702,324 1.08 % Sophia Langlois 64,922,491 99.70 % 194,121 0.30 % Ken Mullen 63,293,502 97.20 % 1,823,110 2.80 % Laura Schwinn 55,373,523 85.04 % 9,743,089 14.96 %

Pason Systems Inc.

Pason Systems Inc. is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Through Intelligent Wellhead Systems Inc. ("IWS"), we also provide engineered controls, data acquisition, and software, to automate workflows and processes for oil and gas well completions operations, improving wellsite safety and efficiency. Through Energy Toolbase Software, Inc. ("ETB"), we also provide products and services for the solar power and energy storage industry. ETB's solutions enable project developers to model, control and monitor economics and performance of solar energy and storage projects.

Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

For further information: Jon Faber, President and Chief Executive Officer, 403-301-3400; Celine Boston, Chief Financial Officer, 403-301-3400