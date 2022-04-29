Pason Systems Inc. Reports Voting Results of Director Elections

CALGARY, AB, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI) announced today the director election results from its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders held on April 28, 2022. The following six nominees were elected as directors of Pason Systems Inc. to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Pason Systems Inc. or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Marcel Kessler 63,005,529 96.31% 2,411,990 3.69% T. Jay Collins 61,008,295 93.26% 4,409,224 6.74% Jon Faber 64,693,482 98.89% 724,037 1.11% Judi Hess 60,620,607 92.67% 4,796,912 7.33% James B. Howe 60,173,021 91.98% 5,244,498 8.02% Laura Schwinn 62,593,306 95.68% 2,824,213 4.32%

Pason Systems Inc. is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Through Energy Toolbase (ETB), the company also provides products and services for the solar power and energy storage industry. ETB's solutions enable solar and energy storage developers to model, control and measure economics and performance of solar energy and storage projects. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

For more information about Pason Systems Inc., visit the company's website at www.pason.com or contact [email protected].

For further information: Jon Faber, President and Chief Executive, Officer 403-301-3400; Celine Boston, Chief Financial Officer, 403-301-3400