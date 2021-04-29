Pason Systems Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, AB, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of five cents (C$0.05) per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be paid on June 29, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Pason Systems Inc.

Pason Systems Inc. is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Through Energy Toolbase (ETB), the Company also provides products and services for the solar power and energy storage industry. ETB's solutions enable solar and energy storage developers to model, control and measure economics and performance of solar energy and storage projects. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

Additional information on risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect Pason's operations or financial results are included in Pason's reports on file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or through Pason's website (www.pason.com).

For further information: For more information about Pason Systems Inc., visit the company's website at www.pason.com or contact [email protected]; Jon Faber, President and Chief Executive Officer, 403-301-3400; Celine Boston, Chief Financial Officer, 403-301-3400

