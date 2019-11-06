Pason Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

CALGARY, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX:PSI) announced today its 2019 third quarter results.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (CDN 000s, except per share data) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Revenue 72,195 82,344 (12) 227,232 224,428 1 EBITDA (1) 33,167 44,633 (26) 99,208 100,467 (1) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 31,557 42,473 (26) 102,873 106,684 (4) As a % of revenue 43.7 51.6 (790) bps 45.3 47.5 (220) bps Funds flow from operations 29,899 36,039 (17) 89,592 97,833 (8) Per share – basic 0.35 0.42 (17) 1.04 1.15 (10) Per share – diluted 0.35 0.42 (17) 1.04 1.13 (8) Cash from operating activities 37,453 31,809 18 83,833 83,770 — Capital expenditures 4,058 4,858 (16) 18,591 15,426 21 Free cash flow (1) 33,067 26,880 23 65,999 68,919 (4) Cash dividends declared 0.19 0.18 6 0.55 0.52 6 Net Income 15,418 24,386 (37) 43,707 42,224 4 Per share – basic 0.18 0.29 (37) 0.51 0.50 3 Per share – diluted 0.18 0.28 (36) 0.51 0.49 3 Total interest bearing debt — — — — — — Shares outstanding end of period (#000's) 85,299 85,431 — 85,299 85,431 —





(1) Non-IFRS financial measures are defined in the Management's Discussion and Analysis section.

Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial

Statements. Prior periods have not been restated.

Q3 2019 vs Q3 2018

The Company generated consolidated revenue of $72.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 12% from the same period in 2018. The decrease is attributable to a drop in North American drilling activity, offset by a slight increase in activity in the International business unit, increased market share in the US business unit, and continued increases in product penetration in all major business units, leading to increases in Revenue per EDR day.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $31.6 million in the third quarter, a decrease of 26% from the same period in 2018. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was driven by the decrease in consolidated gross profit and an increase in research and development expense.

Funds flow from operations was $29.9 million in the third quarter, a decrease of 17% from the same period in 2018. Cash from operating activities was $37.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 18% from the same period in 2018. This financial metric was significantly impacted by movements in working capital, mostly due to the release of trade and other receivables.

Free cash flow was $33.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 23% from the same period in 2018. The increase was driven by the increase in cash from operating activities and a decline in capital expenditures.

The Company recorded net income of $15.4 million ($0.18 per share) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $24.4 million ($0.28 per share) recorded in the same period in 2018. Net income was negatively impacted by the drop in drilling activity, and this combined with the Company's fixed cost structure led to a drop in consolidated gross profit of $11.6 million. In addition, higher research and development costs and an increase in foreign exchange losses contributed to the decline in net income. These negative factors were off-set by recording a non-cash net monetary gain of $2.4 million as a result of applying hyperinflationary accounting to the Company's Argentina subsidiary.

President's Message

Pason's operating environment across North America has deteriorated in the third quarter. Industry activity in Canada remains at low levels as transportation constraints collide with political intransigence to sap E&P producers' confidence to increase spending levels. As a result, third quarter industry activity in Canada decreased 37% compared to the previous year. The situation in the United States is also challenging with drilling activity down 14% driven by the industry facing pressure from equity and debt investors to constrain spending within cash flows.

These headwinds were partially offset by higher activity in Pason's international markets, market share increases in the United States, and continued growth in product penetration in all geographies, leading to higher Revenue per EDR Day. Leading the increase in Revenue per EDR Day were the higher adoption of data delivery and certain other peripheral products.

The company generated revenue of $72.2 million in the period, a decrease of 12% compared to the same quarter last year, and essentially unchanged from the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $31.6 million for the quarter, a decrease of 26% compared to the prior year, and up slightly from the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was 44% compared to 52% one year ago. Pason recorded net income for the quarter of $15.4 million ($0.18 per share) compared to $24.4 million ($0.28 per share) in the prior year quarter, and up from $9.2 million ($0.11 per share) in the second quarter.

At September 30, 2019, our working capital position stood at $230 million, including cash and short-term investments of $181 million. We are maintaining our quarterly dividend at $0.19 share.

With drilling activity levels declining since the second quarter and operators maintaining disciplined spending levels, visibility remains poor with respect to operator budgets as we move into 2020. There is a chance that rig counts will bottom in the fourth quarter and they may stay low for some time. As a result, we are likely to see further oilfield services industry consolidation; the industry simply has too many assets and too much debt.

However, we believe that there are good reasons for optimism regarding drilling activity in the medium term. Demand for oil continues to increase each year. Consumption of oil-based products has gone from 75 million barrels per day in 1999 to 101 million barrels per day this year. The industry needs to add more than 1 million barrels per year of new supply each year. The world relies on hydrocarbons and there is nothing on the horizon that can replace it. Fears that the trade war between the US and China will significantly reduce oil demand seem overblown and the International Energy Agency has reduced their oil demand forecast by only a hundred thousand barrels per day. It is not possible for US oil production to keep increasing, or even stay flat, if drilling activity is low and dropping. Oil prices must go higher at some point to avoid a supply shortage.

In this environment, we are keeping our fixed costs low and maintaining flexibility for our go-forward plans, which gives us the means and confidence to address any activity scenario. We do not plan to reduce our R&D efforts. Our capital expenditures will be relatively modest going forward with a larger portion of development efforts focused on software and analytics. We continue to intend to spend up to $30 million in capital expenditures in 2019 and expect capital spending levels to be up to $25 million in 2020.

Our highly capable and flexible IT and communications platform can host additional new Pason and third-party software at the rigsite and in the cloud. Our market positions remain strong, and we expect to be able to deliver growth in our international markets and through higher product adoption going forward. We are the service provider of choice for many leading operators and drilling contractors with Pason equipment installed on over 65% of all active land drilling rigs in the Western Hemisphere.

Pason recently made two investments which provide avenues for us to deploy our distinctive capabilities in two additional end markets.

In September, we announced the acquisition of a majority interest of Energy Toolbase LLC ("ETB"), a private US-based software-as-a-service company, for US$20 million. ETB provides an industry-leading software package to model the economics and build proposals for solar and energy storage (battery) projects. The ETB product is utilized by a significant number of distributed energy project developers across the United States. Building on Pason's deep data management expertise, we are combining the capabilities of Pason Power and ETB. Over the last two years, Pason Power has been building a foundation in the solar and energy storage market through its iEMS control system and Energy DataHub products. With this investment, we are positioning ourselves for meaningful long-term growth in the solar and energy storage market.

In October, we announced a C$25 million investment to acquire a minority interest in Intelligent Wellhead Solutions ("IWS"). IWS is a privately-owned oilfield technology and service company that provides unique surface control systems for well completions and workover operations. Pason has been looking to enter the completions space for several years and IWS represents the first truly compelling opportunity we have seen where we believe we can build on Pason's expertise in end-to-end data management and ruggedized field technologies. We are excited to play a role in IWS' continued growth.

The timing of these two investments close each other was coincidental. We had been investigating opportunities to make an investment in the completions space, as well as to accelerate our efforts in the solar and energy storage market, for several years. There are no additional investments planned in the short term in either area. However, we will continue to scan the drilling, completions and power markets for attractive long-term growth opportunities.

(signed)

Marcel Kessler

President and Chief Executive Officer

November 6, 2019

Management's Discussion and Analysis

The following discussion and analysis has been prepared by management as of November 6, 2019, and is a review of the financial condition and results of operations of Pason Systems Inc. (Pason or the Company) based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes.

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

All financial measures presented in this report are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Impact of IFRS 16

The Company adopted IFRS 16, Leases, effective January 1, 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. This new standard supersedes IAS 17, Leases, and introduces a single lessee accounting model by eliminating a lessee's classification of leases as either operating leases or finance leases. Comparative figures have not been restated. Further disclosure is provided in Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

The impact of adopting this new standard on IFRS Measures and Non-IFRS Measures is described below. The figures presented below are the 2019 actual numbers that are classified differently than the 2018 comparative figures. Effectively, the operating expense line items recognized under the previous standard will be bifurcated between depreciation expense and interest expense.

Impact on IFRS Measures



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 (000s) ($) ($) Reduction in rental services and local administration expenses 270 827 Reduction in research and development expenses 99 234 Reduction in corporate services costs 324 916 (Increase) in depreciation of right of use assets (653) (1,933) (Increase) in net interest expense on lease liabilities (115) (345) Reduction in Income tax provision 20 81 (Decrease) in net income (55) (220) Increase in depreciation of right of use assets 653 1,933 (Reduction) in Income tax provision (20) (81) Total increase in funds flow from operations and cash from operating

activities 578 1,632

Impact on Non-IFRS Measures



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 (000s) ($) ($) Decrease in rental services and local administration - Canada operating

segment 40 120 Decrease in rental services and local administration - United States operating

segment 200 596 Decrease in rental services and local administration - International operating

segment 30 111 Decrease in research and development expenses 99 234 Decrease in corporate services costs 324 916 Total increase in EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 693 1,977

Impact of Hyperinflation

In 2018 the Company concluded that its Argentinian subsidiary is operating in a hyperinflationary economy. This conclusion impacts the application of two accounting standards, IAS 21, The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange, and IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies.

The impact of applying IAS 21 to the operating results of Argentina subsidiary for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was to reduce revenue and segment gross profit by approximately $1,747 and $950 respectively.

The impact of applying ISA 29 to the non-monetary assets and liabilities, and shareholders' equity of the Argentina subsidiary was to recorded a non-cash net monetary gain of $2,376 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Impact on IFRS Measures



Three and Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 (000s) ($) Reduction in revenue (1,747) Reduction in rental services and local administration expenses 1,055 Increase in depreciation expense (258) (Decrease) in segment gross profit (950) Reduction in other expense 2,376 Reduction in Income tax provision 80 Increase in net income 1,506

Impact on Non-IFRS Measures



Three and Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 (000s) ($) Reduction in revenue income (1,747) Reduction in rental services and local administration expenses 1,055 Reduction in other expense 2,376 Increase in EBITDA 1,684 (Reduction) in other expense (2,376) Decrease in Adjusted EBITDA (692)

Additional IFRS Measures

In its Consolidated Financial Statements, the Company uses certain additional IFRS measures. Management believes these measures provide useful supplemental information to readers.

Funds flow from operations

Management believes that funds flow from operations, as reported in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, is a useful additional measure as it represents the cash generated during the period, regardless of the timing of collection of receivables and payment of payables. Funds flow from operations represents the cash flow from continuing operations, excluding non-cash items. Funds flow from operations is defined as net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, deferred taxes, and other non-cash items impacting operations.

Cash from operating activities

Cash from operating activities is defined as funds flow from operations adjusted for changes in working capital items.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

These definitions are not recognized measures under IFRS, and accordingly, may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. These Non-IFRS measures provide readers with additional information regarding the Company's ability to generate funds to finance its operations, fund its research and development and capital expenditure program, and pay dividends.

Revenue per EDR day

Revenue per EDR day is defined as the daily revenue generated from all products that the Company has on rent on a drilling rig that has the Company's base EDR installed. This metric provides a key measure on the Company's ability to increase production adoption and evaluate product pricing.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and gains on disposal of investments.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted for foreign exchange, impairment of property, plant, and equipment, restructuring costs, net monetary adjustments, and other items which the Company does not consider to be in the normal course of continuing operations.

Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful supplemental measures as they provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities prior to the consideration of how these results are taxed in multiple jurisdictions, how the results are impacted by foreign exchange or how the results are impacted by the Company's accounting policies for equity-based compensation plans.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash from operating activities plus proceeds on disposal of property, plant, and equipment, less capital expenditures (including changes to non-cash working capital associated with capital expenditures), and deferred development costs. This metric provides a key measure on the Company's ability to generate cash from its principal business activities after funding the capital expenditure program, and provides an indication of the amount of cash available to finance, among other items, the Company's dividend and other investment opportunities.



Overall Performance



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (000s) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Revenue











Drilling Data 37,771 42,090 (10) 120,293 114,805 5 Mud Management and Safety 21,243 22,299 (5) 66,059 62,863 5 Communications 4,783 7,504 (36) 15,322 21,413 (28) Drilling Intelligence 5,141 7,111 (28) 15,702 16,066 (2) Analytics and Other 3,257 3,340 (2) 9,856 9,281 6 Total revenue 72,195 82,344 (12) 227,232 224,428 1

The Pason Electronic Drilling Recorder (EDR) remains the Company's primary product. The EDR provides a complete system of drilling data acquisition, data networking, and drilling management tools and reports at both the wellsite and at customer offices. The EDR is the base product from which all other wellsite instrumentation products are linked. By linking these products, a number of otherwise redundant elements such as data processing, display, storage, and networking are eliminated. This ensures greater reliability and a more robust system of instrumentation for the customer.

Total revenue decreased by 12% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018. This decrease is mostly attributable to a decline in Canada and US drilling activity, offset by a market share increase in the US combined with increases in revenue per EDR day in all three operating segments.

Industry activity in the US market decreased by 14% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018, while third quarter Canadian industry activity decreased by 37%.

US EDR days decreased by 12% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018, while Canadian EDR days, which includes non-oil and gas-related activity, decreased 39% from 2018 levels.

In the third quarter of 2019, the Pason EDR was installed on 63% of the land rigs in the US market, an increase of 200bps over the same time period in 2018.

In the third quarter of 2019, the Pason EDR was installed on 81% of the land rigs in the Canadian market, a decrease of 400bps over the same period in 2018. For the purposes of market share, the Company uses the number of EDR days billed and oil and gas drilling days as reported by accepted industry sources.

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company saw an increase in revenue in all major regions of the International business unit with the largest absolute increases in Australia.

Communication revenue decreased 36% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018. In the Company's major operating segments, wellsite communications have been transitioning from satellite to terrestrial bandwidth. The transition has resulted in a lower rental service cost to Pason with cost savings shared with its customers.

Drilling intelligence revenue decreased 28% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018 as a result of the decrease in drilling activity in the North American markets as well as the mix of rig types and customers which were active in the period.

Discussion of Operations

United States Operations



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (000s) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Revenue











Drilling Data 26,980 29,640 (9) 85,398 80,311 6 Mud Management and Safety 15,918 15,274 4 50,173 43,153 16 Communications 2,712 4,099 (34) 9,042 11,997 (25) Drilling Intelligence 2,773 3,774 (27) 9,053 8,827 3 Analytics and Other 1,417 1,382 3 4,230 4,267 (1) Total revenue 49,800 54,169 (8) 157,896 148,555 6 Rental services and local administration 19,383 18,317 6 58,723 52,657 12 Depreciation and amortization 4,535 4,200 8 14,371 12,128 18 Segment gross profit 25,882 31,652 (18) 84,802 83,770 1



Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial

Statements. Prior periods have not been restated.



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 2018 (%) 2019 2018 (%) (000s) (#) (#)

(#) (#)

Electronic Drilling Recorder (EDR) Rental Days 50,800 57,500 (12) 160,100 164,700 (3)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 2018 (%) 2019 2018 (%)

($) ($)

($) ($)

Revenue per EDR day - USD 736 716 3 736 694 6 Revenue per EDR day - CAD 972 936 4 978 893 10

Revenue from the US operations decreased by 8% in the third quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparable period (9% when measured in USD).

Industry activity in the US market decreased by 14% in the third quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparable period as US producers continue to take a more conservative approach to the deployment of capital, with weakness accelerating during the latter part of the quarter. Active rig count declined in most major plays.

On a year to date basis, industry activity in the US market decreased by 4%.

US market share was 63% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 61% during the same period in 2018.

EDR rental days decreased by 12% in the third quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparable period. Revenue per EDR day increased to US$736 in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of US$20 over the same period in 2018. The increase in revenue per EDR day was driven by higher adoption of peripheral products.

Rental services and local administration increased by 6% in the third quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period (7% when measured in USD). The increase in operating costs is attributable mostly to higher field staff levels to support the additional activity in the latter half of 2018 and the early stages of 2019 combined with repair costs which were previously committed. Included in these costs are administrative expenses relating to Pason Power, which increased approximately $0.3 million over 2018 levels.

Depreciation expense increased by 8% in the third quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period. The majority of the increase is due to the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases and an up-tick in capital expenditures.

Canadian Operations



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (000s) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Revenue











Drilling Data 5,581 7,804 (28) 17,315 21,904 (21) Mud Management and Safety 3,498 5,333 (34) 10,477 14,956 (30) Communications 1,752 3,028 (42) 5,104 8,303 (39) Drilling Intelligence 2,012 2,869 (30) 5,681 6,104 (7) Analytics and Other 1,003 981 2 2,997 2,837 6 Total revenue 13,846 20,015 (31) 41,574 54,104 (23) Rental services and local administration 5,301 6,046 (12) 15,883 19,510 (19) Depreciation and amortization 4,285 3,900 10 12,664 12,508 1 Segment gross profit 4,260 10,069 (58) 13,027 22,086 (41)



Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial

Statements. Prior periods have not been restated.



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018

(000s) (#) (#) (%) (#) (#) (%) Electronic Drilling Recorder (EDR) Rental Days 9,800 16,100 (39) 31,700 45,500 (30)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018 Change

($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Revenue per EDR day - CAD 1,325 1,191 11 1,228 1,133 8

Canadian drilling activity in the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 37% relative to the same period in 2018, while EDR rental days decreased 39% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 2018. On a year to date basis, Canadian drilling activity has decreased 32%. The decrease in drilling activity was impacted by continued spending constraints and unfavourable weather in several regions. Third quarter 2019 activity is at the lowest levels in over 25 years.

Revenue in the Canadian business unit decreased by 31% in the third quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period. Canadian market share was 81% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 85% during the same period of 2018.

Revenue per EDR day increased by $134 to $1,325 during the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The increase is driven by continued acceptance of drilling intelligence products and increased data delivery functionality.

Rental services and local administration decreased by 12% in the third quarter of 2019 relative to the same period in 2018, primarily due to the bandwidth cost savings the Company has achieved in its communications category and the implementation of cost saving measures.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased by 10% in the third quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period. The majority of the increase is due to the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases and the Company initiating the amortization of previously deferred research and development projects.

Segment gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 decreased 58% to $4.3 million compared to $10.1 million in segment gross profit in the 2018 comparative period.

International Operations



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (000s) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Revenue











Drilling Data 5,210 4,646 12 17,580 12,590 40 Mud Management and Safety 1,827 1,692 8 5,409 4,754 14 Communications 319 377 (15) 1,176 1,113 6 Drilling Intelligence 356 468 (24) 968 1,135 (15) Analytics and Other 837 977 (14) 2,629 2,177 21 Total revenue 8,549 8,160 5 27,762 21,769 28 Rental services and local administration 4,525 4,434 2 15,371 13,882 11 Depreciation and amortization 1,097 804 36 3,082 2,663 16 Segment gross profit 2,927 2,922 — 9,309 5,224 78



Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial

Statements. Prior periods have not been restated.

In 2018, management concluded that its Argentinian subsidiary is operating in a hyperinflationary economy. As a result of applying hyperinflation accounting to the operating results of this subsidiary, revenue and segment gross profit for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019, was reduced by approximately $1,747 and $950 respectively. The 2018 impact was not material.

Drilling activity increased in Australia and the Andean region in the third quarter of 2019 over 2018 levels. Revenue increased in all of the Company's international markets, with the majority of the absolute gains seen in Australia.

Revenue in the International business unit increased by 5% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Rental services and local administration expenses increased by 2% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Depreciation expense increased by 36% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 as a result of higher capital expenditures incurred to support additional activity.

Segment gross profit was $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, unchanged from the same period in 2018.

Corporate Expenses



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (000s) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Other expenses











Research and development 7,564 6,711 13 22,969 19,687 17 Corporate services 3,865 4,363 (11) 11,413 12,008 (5) Stock-based compensation 2,446 2,589 (6) 9,359 8,978 4 Other











Foreign exchange loss (gain) 615 (1,516) (141) 1,269 6,675 (81) Net interest expense - lease liability 159 — — 404 — — Interest income - short term investments (258) — — (726) — — Derecognition of lease receivable — — — 4,289 — — Net monetary adjustment (2,376) — — (2,376) — — Other 151 (644) (123) 483 (458) — Total corporate expenses 12,166 11,503 6 47,084 46,890 —



Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial

Statements. Prior periods have not been restated.

Research and development expenses increased in the third quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period. This is due to a greater proportion of research and development project costs being expensed for accounting purposes and the Company's continued transition towards more cloud-based IT infrastructure.

The majority of the decrease in corporate service costs is due to the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases.

In 2018, the Company commenced applying IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies for its Argentina subsidiary. Accordingly, the application of hyperinflation accounting has been applied to the non-monetary assets and liabilities, and shareholders' equity of the Argentina subsidiary. In the third quarter of 2019, a non-cash net monetary gain of $2,376 was recorded. The impact of applying this accounting standard on 2018 amounts was not material.

In July 2019, the Company was notified that the tenant that was leasing the Company's previous office space in Colorado, USA filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. As a result, the Company derecognized the lease receivable that it had previously recorded and reported a non-cash charge of $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Management intends to initiate the process of finding a tenant for the remaining lease term.

The Company recorded an unrealized foreign exchange loss in the third quarter of 2018 on inter-company advances made to the Company's Argentinian subsidiary as a result of a significant devaluation of the Argentina peso relative to the Canadian dollar.

Q3 2019 vs Q2 2019

Consolidated revenue was $72.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $72.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of $0.7 million. The second quarter of the year is typically the weakest for the Company due to the seasonality of Canadian drilling activity.

Revenue in the US business unit was $49.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $53.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. Sequentially, EDR rental days decreased 5% while industry activity declined 6%. Revenue per EDR day decreased slightly. US market share increased 100bps to 63%.

Revenue in the Canadian business unit was $13.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. Revenue per EDR day increased by $35.

The International business unit reported revenue of $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. Third quarter revenue was negatively impacted by a $1.7 million adjustment to the application of hyperinflation accounting in Argentina.

Adjusted EBITDA, which adjusts EBITDA for foreign exchange and certain non-recurring charges, was $31.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $30.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. Funds flow from operations was $29.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $23.8 million in the second quarter of 2019.

The Company recorded net income in the third quarter of 2019 of $15.4 million ($0.18 per share) compared to net income of $9.2 million ($0.11 per share) in the second quarter of 2019.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

As at September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) Assets



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 180,865 203,838 Trade and other receivables 65,903 80,020 Income tax recoverable - other 15,304 15,304 Prepaid expenses 3,813 3,934 Income taxes recoverable 1,937 6,203 Total current assets 267,822 309,299 Non-current



Property, plant and equipment 122,471 120,417 Intangible assets and goodwill 55,869 32,000 Total non-current assets 178,340 152,417 Total assets 446,162 461,716





Liabilities and equity



Current



Trade payables and accruals 27,768 34,229 Income taxes payable - other — 15,304 Stock-based compensation liability 6,918 3,301 Lease liability 2,926 312 Total current liabilities 37,612 53,146 Non-current



Deferred tax liabilities 10,008 17,060 Lease liability 12,297 2,233 Stock-based compensation liability 5,580 3,200 Gross obligation under put option 9,923 — Total non-current liabilities 37,808 22,493 Equity



Share capital 167,827 164,723 Share-based benefits reserve 29,922 27,287 Foreign currency translation reserve 61,781 63,574 Equity reserve (9,079) — Retained earnings 119,047 130,493 Total equity attributable to shareholders 369,498 386,077 Non-controlling interest 1,244 — Total equity 370,742 386,077 Total liabilities and equity 446,162 461,716

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended September

30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue 72,195 82,344 227,232 224,428 Operating expenses







Rental services 25,779 25,648 79,837 76,896 Local administration 3,430 3,149 10,140 9,153 Depreciation and amortization 9,917 8,904 30,117 27,299

39,126 37,701 120,094 113,348









Gross profit 33,069 44,643 107,138 111,080 Other expenses







Research and development 7,564 6,711 22,969 19,687 Corporate services 3,865 4,363 11,413 12,008 Stock-based compensation expense 2,446 2,589 9,359 8,978 Other expense (1,709) (2,160) 3,343 6,217

12,166 11,503 47,084 46,890









Income before income taxes 20,903 33,140 60,054 64,190 Income tax provision 5,485 8,754 16,347 21,966 Net income 15,418 24,386 43,707 42,224 Income per share







Basic 0.18 0.29 0.51 0.50 Diluted 0.18 0.28 0.51 0.49

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Other Comprehensive Income



Three Months Ended September

30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net income 15,418 24,386 43,707 42,224 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net

income:







Tax recovery (expense) on net investment in

foreign operations related to an inter-company

financing — 632 10,481 (1,134) Foreign currency translation adjustment 819 (9,813) (12,274) 8,841 Other comprehensive gain (loss) 819 (9,181) (1,793) 7,707 Total comprehensive income 16,237 15,205 41,914 49,931

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended September

30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ($) ($) Cash from (used in) operating activities







Net income 15,418 24,386 43,707 42,224 Adjustment for non-cash items:







Depreciation and amortization 9,917 8,904 30,117 27,299 Stock-based compensation 2,446 2,589 9,359 8,978 Deferred income taxes 2,101 1,328 3,520 11,992 Derecognition of lease receivable — — 4,289 — Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) and other 1,523 (1,168) 106 7,340 Hyperinflationary adjustment (1,506) — (1,506) — Funds flow from operations 29,899 36,039 89,592 97,833 Movements in non-cash working capital items:







Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables 4,922 (11,941) 9,021 (18,688) Decrease in prepaid expenses (1,066) (1,374) (45) (99) Increase in income taxes 3,476 10,324 4,699 11,594 Increase (decrease) in trade payables, accruals

and stock-based compensation liability 2,270 2,989 (3,894) 2,011 Effects of exchange rate changes (1,850) (75) (262) 235 Cash generated from operating activities 37,651 35,962 99,111 92,886 Income tax paid (198) (4,153) (15,278) (9,116) Net cash from operating activities 37,453 31,809 83,833 83,770 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities







Proceeds from issuance of common shares 239 993 3,366 4,665 Payment of dividends (16,199) (15,378) (47,055) (44,349) Repurchase and cancellation of shares under

Normal Course Issuer Bid (1,944) — (13,063) — Repayment of lease liability (840) — (1,893) — Net cash used in financing activities (18,744) (14,385) (58,645) (39,684) Cash flows (used in) from investing activities







Acquisition (23,830) — (23,830) — Additions to property, plant and equipment (3,398) (3,819) (17,482) (12,144) Development costs (660) (1,039) (1,109) (3,282) Proceeds on disposal of investment and property,

plant and equipment 188 92 806 188 Purchase of short-term investments — — — (65,840) Changes in non-cash working capital (516) (163) (49) 387 Net cash used in investing activities (28,216) (4,929) (41,664) (80,691) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash

equivalents 1,239 (4,075) (6,497) 2,238 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash

equivalents (8,268) 8,420 (22,973) (34,367) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 189,133 111,342 203,838 154,129 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 180,865 119,762 180,865 119,762

Operating Segments

The Company operates in three geographic segments: Canada, the United States, and International (Latin America, Offshore, the Eastern Hemisphere, and the Middle East). The following table represents a disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers along with the reportable segment for each category:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Canada United States International Total (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue







Drilling Data 5,581 26,980 5,210 37,771 Mud Management and Safety 3,498 15,918 1,827 21,243 Communications 1,752 2,712 319 4,783 Drilling Intelligence 2,012 2,773 356 5,141 Analytics and Other 1,003 1,417 837 3,257 Total Revenue 13,846 49,800 8,549 72,195 Rental services and local administration 5,301 19,383 4,525 29,209 Depreciation and amortization 4,285 4,535 1,097 9,917 Segment gross profit 4,260 25,882 2,927 33,069 Research and development





7,564 Corporate services





3,865 Stock-based compensation





2,446 Other income





(1,709) Income tax expense





5,485 Net Income





15,418 Capital expenditures 1,042 2,125 891 4,058 As at September 30, 2019







Property plant and equipment 40,759 66,396 15,316 122,471 Intangible assets and goodwill 17,148 36,121 2,600 55,869 Segment assets 112,971 278,619 54,572 446,162 Segment liabilities 28,321 41,033 6,066 75,420

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Canada United States International Total (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue







Drilling Data 7,804 29,640 4,646 42,090 Mud Management and Safety 5,333 15,274 1,692 22,299 Communications 3,028 4,099 377 7,504 Drilling Intelligence 2,869 3,774 468 7,111 Analytics and Other 981 1,382 977 3,340 Total Revenue 20,015 54,169 8,160 82,344 Rental services and local administration 6,046 18,317 4,434 28,797 Depreciation and amortization 3,900 4,200 804 8,904 Segment gross profit 10,069 31,652 2,922 44,643 Research and development





6,711 Corporate services





4,363 Stock-based compensation





2,589 Other income





(2,160) Income tax expense





8,754 Net income





24,386 Capital expenditures 1,285 2,298 1,275 4,858 As at September 30, 2018







Property plant and equipment 38,216 65,503 13,604 117,323 Intangible assets and goodwill 22,349 7,428 2,600 32,377 Segment assets 112,550 271,754 45,380 429,684 Segment liabilities 48,696 15,145 4,575 68,416

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Canada United States International Total (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue







Drilling Data 17,315 85,398 17,580 120,293 Mud Management and Safety 10,477 50,173 5,409 66,059 Communications 5,104 9,042 1,176 15,322 Drilling Intelligence 5,681 9,053 968 15,702 Analytics and Other 2,997 4,230 2,629 9,856 Total Revenue 41,574 157,896 27,762 227,232 Rental services and local administration 15,883 58,723 15,371 89,977 Depreciation and amortization 12,664 14,371 3,082 30,117 Segment gross profit 13,027 84,802 9,309 107,138 Research and development





22,969 Corporate services





11,413 Stock-based compensation





9,359 Other expense





3,343 Income tax expense





16,347 Net Income





43,707 Capital expenditures 2,538 13,297 2,756 18,591 As at September 30, 2019







Property plant and equipment 40,759 66,396 15,316 122,471 Intangible assets and goodwill 17,148 36,121 2,600 55,869 Segment assets 112,971 278,619 54,572 446,162 Segment liabilities 28,321 41,033 6,066 75,420