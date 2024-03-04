Parliamentary Secretary Marc Serré Opens PDAC 2024 With Investment in Support for International Sustainable Mining

TORONTO, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's mining industry will be a key enabler of the clean energy transition at home and around the world and remains a major contributor to economic growth and job creation in Canada. The Government of Canada is committed to working with the mining industry to ensure it continues to create good jobs for Canadians while contributing to Canada's ambitious climate and nature goals as well as reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, participated in the opening ceremonies for the 2024 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto. With up to 30,000 individuals in attendance, this is the world's premier annual exploration and mining event.

In opening the convention, PS Serré shared details on efforts to position Canada as the global supplier of choice for minerals, especially critical minerals, and the clean energy and technologies that they enable. PS Serré also elaborated on Canada's leading environmental, social and government (ESG) expertise, which is increasing the competitiveness of Canadian products and materials while helping to lower emissions and protect biodiversity at home and internationally.

As part of Canada's commitment to international collaboration, PS Serré announced a $1.95-million investment under the Global Partnerships Initiative (GPI) to contribute to the existing Climate Smart Mining Initiative (CSM), which will advance the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The CSM aims to decarbonize and reduce the material footprint of minerals needed for the clean energy transition, particularly in resource-rich developing countries.

This initiative aligns with the objectives of the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy and will allow Canada to influence and introduce new areas of programming that align with Canadian decarbonization goals. In particular, it will build on Canada's strengths in critical minerals sector innovation, clean technology adoption and clean metals.

Canada holds a global leadership role in the responsible and sustainable production of critical minerals to feed supply chains, driving global ESG standards and working effectively with allies through bilateral and multilateral engagements. Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy outlines the need for Canada to leverage international partnerships to advance global sustainable mining practices.

"Canada is a mining nation and, as such, is a world leader in the sustainable and responsible management of our mineral resources. As the demand for critical minerals and the clean energy and technologies they enable increases, our high ESG standards and the expertise of our workforce will be critical advantages in the low-carbon economy of the future. And by partnering with our international allies to advocate for responsible mining practices around the world, we are ensuring that the materials we need to lower emissions and ensure a prosperous economy are sourced in a manner that protects our planet."

Marc G. Serré

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt

This funding comes from the $70 million allocated for the Global Partnerships Initiative (GPI) announced in December 2022 to advance Canada's global leadership on critical minerals under Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy.

allocated for the Global Partnerships Initiative (GPI) announced in to advance global leadership on critical minerals under Critical Minerals Strategy. Through multilateral engagements, Canada is pursuing collective action on critical minerals to support the global transition to clean energy and more-resilient supply chains. Notable multilateral organizations and initiatives include the G7/G20, the International Energy Agency (IEA), Sustainable Critical Minerals Alliance, the World Bank, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development (IGF) and the Energy Resource Governance Initiative (ERGI).

is pursuing collective action on critical minerals to support the global transition to clean energy and more-resilient supply chains. Notable multilateral organizations and initiatives include the G7/G20, the International Energy Agency (IEA), Sustainable Critical Minerals Alliance, the World Bank, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development (IGF) and the Energy Resource Governance Initiative (ERGI). The GPI aims to support Canada's growing number of international commitments and engagements in the critical minerals space.

growing number of international commitments and engagements in the critical minerals space. Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy is part of the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy – Canada.ca, which advances Canada's goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

