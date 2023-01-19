VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it more affordable for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EV) across the country.

Today, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, launched a new, integrated, federal zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) infrastructure landing page.

The ZEV infrastructure landing page is an NRCan-led web presence dedicated to information on federal programs supporting the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) chargers and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure. This landing page, developed by Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) in collaboration with Infrastructure Canada and the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB), consolidates federal program streams, including the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), the CIB's Charging and Hydrogen Refuelling Infrastructure Initiative and Infrastructure Canada's Zero-Emission Transit Fund . It will help Canadians locate federally supported and publicly accessible chargers from coast to coast to coast.

In order to ensure Canadian businesses and organizations have access to the most comprehensive federal funding for their ZEV infrastructure projects, NRCan and CIB have developed an infrastructure pre-screen that will identify the funding opportunities best suited to their needs. This new, single window is the result of close collaboration between NRCan and CIB, as they are jointly delivering on the commitment to support the installation of an additional 50,000 chargers and hydrogen refuelling stations.

Parliamentary Secretary Dabrusin also announced a $280,000 investment in PCI Developments to install 75 EV chargers at two multi-unit residential buildings (MURBs) in Vancouver.

Funded through NRCan's ZEVIP, the chargers will be available to Vancouverites by November 2023. PCI Developments also contributed over $280,000, bringing the total project cost to over $560,000.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make ZEVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to a ZEV. The federal government has approved funding to support the installation of over 34,500 ZEV chargers to date.

Budget 2022 delivered an additional $400 million to NRCan and $500 million in financing through the CIB, which is advancing the deployment of 50,000 new EV chargers by 2027. It also announced $1.7 billion to extend the zero-emission vehicle purchase incentive program until March 2025 and the expansion of the types of vehicle models eligible under the program, which would include more vans, trucks and SUVs.

These investments are steps toward reaching Canada's target of ensuring that all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035 and that 100 percent of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles sold will be ZEVs by 2040, where feasible. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's update is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in Vancouver, B.C., will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"I was pleased to announce federal support for the deployment of 75 new EV chargers in two of Vancouver's multi-unit residential buildings. Projects such as this are vital to reducing emissions, providing Canadians with access to charging and creating sustainable jobs. The Government of Canada is supporting these vital projects through a newly enhanced set of digital resources to access funding from federal departments and the Canada Infrastructure Bank."

Julie Dabrusin,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources

and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Investments in infrastructure that accelerate Canada's transition toward net-zero are a key element of the CIB's mandate. Through initiatives like our zero-emissions fleet lending program to our recently announced $500 million Charging and Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure Initiative, the CIB is moving at scale and speed to make this a reality. By collaborating with partners in both the public and private sectors, and by working with NRCan and other federal departments, the CIB is making significant progress in reducing the carbon intensity of Canada's transportation sector."

Ehren Cory

CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

"PCI Developments is recognized for building communities that prioritize sustainable lifestyles and transportation choices. We are collaborating with Natural Resources Canada and Clean BC to deliver EV chargers at several of our new developments across Metro Vancouver, including in Vancouver at two of our residential rental buildings and in Surrey at King George Hub, our comprehensive, mixed-use, transit-oriented community that will have close to 800 EV chargers. All told, the chargers at these three PCI projects represent a shared investment of more than $6 million."

Brad Howard

Director of Development, PCI Developments

