MONTREAL and TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Parkour3, a HubSpot digital marketing and automation agency, announced today that it completed the strategic acquisition of ThinkFuel, a HubSpot consulting agency, effective December 1st. This merger brings together two of the most influential HubSpot specialists in Canada to serve the entire North American market.

This acquisition marks a major turning point for the HubSpot ecosystem in Canada. By combining ThinkFuel's technical architecture expertise and U.S. market presence with Parkour3's marketing automation expertise, the new entity positions itself as a powerful HubSpot partner, accelerating its ascent toward the prestigious "Elite" partner status.

Strategic Synergy and Market Expansion

To ensure operational stability and service continuity for clients, both companies will continue to operate under their respective brands. Parkour3 will maintain its headquarters in Montreal, while ThinkFuel will remain a 100% remote organization, serving its extensive B2B clientele across Canada and the United States.

"This is a growth-oriented acquisition designed to meet the rising demand for sophisticated CRM solutions," said Mathieu Bélanger, President of Parkour3 and ThinkFuel. "ThinkFuel brings a level of technical sophistication to HubSpot that perfectly complements Parkour3's vision for automation. Together, we form a pan-Canadian force, bridging Quebec innovation and the North American market to tackle the most complex enterprise mandates in the HubSpot ecosystem."

"The HubSpot ecosystem in Canada is maturing quickly, and clients are demanding more sophisticated, integrated solutions," said Kevin D'Arcy, Founder of ThinkFuel. "This partnership puts us in a position to lead that next chapter by combining deep technical architecture with advanced automation and marketing execution."

In a commitment to continuity and sustainable growth, Parkour3 and ThinkFuel will implement close collaboration between their teams. This synergy will be based on active knowledge sharing--specifically in artificial intelligence, SEO, web development, marketing, automation, and advanced CRM solutions--to deliver increasingly high-performing, innovative strategies.

About Parkour3

Parkour3 is a HubSpot digital marketing agency specializing in automation and data-driven business growth. Based in Montreal, Parkour3 helps organizations maximize their technology investments through high-impact strategies and execution.

Website: www.parkour3.com

About ThinkFuel

ThinkFuel is a HubSpot digital marketing agency specializing in complex CRM implementations, sales enablement, and inbound marketing for the B2B sector. With a solid footprint in Canada and the United States, ThinkFuel is a trusted partner for companies looking to expand in North America.

Website: www.thinkfuel.ca

