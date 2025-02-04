PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN AND BEIN SPORTS COME TOGETHER TO BRING LIVE LIGUE 1 MATCHES IN VR TO US FANS, AVAILABLE ON XTADIUM

Paris Saint-Germain and BeIN SPORTS bring Live PSG games in VR to Xtadium Post this

With this launch, PSG becomes the first European club to introduce such a feature, reinforcing its status as the club of the new generation.

For the first time ever, PSG fans can watch three live matches from the club's 2024/25 Ligue 1 season in VR, experiencing the action as if they were sitting pitch-side at the Parc des Princes. This unique experience puts supporters at the heart of the game, allowing them to feel every moment from an entirely new perspective.

Three Live Matches Up Close to the Action:

February 7, 2025 : Paris Saint-Germain vs. Monaco

March 16, 2025 : Paris Saint-Germain vs. Marseille

May 17, 2025 : Paris Saint-Germain vs. Auxerre (the final Ligue 1 match of the season)

Beyond live matches, the immersive room will also feature 2D highlights of PSG's home games, allowing fans to relive key moments. Exclusive behind-the-scenes content, including training sessions, celebrations, and interviews, will be added soon, offering an unprecedented look at the club's inner workings and a deeper connection to the players.

Jerry Newman, Chief Innovation and Digital Officer, Paris Saint-Germain, said: "Innovation is at the core of Paris Saint-Germain's DNA, and we are proud to be the first European club to offer this immersive experience, delivering live Ligue 1 matches in VR to our U.S. fanbase. This collaboration with Xtadium and beIN SPORTS allows us to bring our US fans closer to the excitement of PSG's biggest matches."

Antonio Briceno, Managing Director, U.S. & Canada beIN SPORTS, said: "As the official broadcaster of Ligue 1 in the U.S. and Canada, we are thrilled to partner with Paris Saint-Germain and Xtadium on this first-of-its-kind project. beIN is a long-standing advocate of French football and we are very proud to be curating these broadcasts, bringing a unique experience for first-timers and existing fans of Ligue 1. The experience will be fully immersive, bringing pitch-side action with seamless experience – further cementing beIN's commitment to innovation and exploring new opportunities for world-class coverage in North America."

Héctor Prieto, CEO, Xtadium said: "We are incredibly excited to partner with such a great soccer team to bring this new room to life. Our goal is to create a space where fans can immerse themselves in the world of soccer, experiencing the thrill and passion of the game in a whole new way."

The new room will be available to all Xtadium users starting today. Fans are encouraged to download the app for Meta Quest headsets and enjoy top-tier soccer.

About Xtadium

Xtadium is a cutting-edge platform dedicated to delivering immersive sports experiences to fans. Through innovative technology and strategic partnerships, Xtadium offers unparalleled access to live games, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes footage, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.

Media Contact: Valeria Gómez Giraldo, Head of User Growth, Xtadium. [email protected]

About beIN SPORTS North America

beIN SPORTS offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT and free channels, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from Ligue 1, Ligue 2, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Turkish Süper Lig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of padel, wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), skiing, motorsports, and basketball, among others. beIN SPORTS is part of beIN MEDIA GROUP, the leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world, delivering world-class productions and content across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA).

Media Contact : [email protected], beIN MEDIA GROUP

About Paris Saint-Germain

Founded in 1970, Paris Saint-Germain is France's most successful club and a major force in European football. Since Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) took over in 2011, PSG has become a multi-sport institution, excelling in men's and women's football, handball, judo, and esports. In 2022, U.S.-based Arctos Partners joined the Club's ownership to support its long-term growth strategy. With over 220 million fans across social media, Paris Saint-Germain is a cultural icon at the intersection of sports, fashion, and entertainment. Its partnerships with global brands like Jordan and the inauguration of the Paris Saint-Germain Campus in 2024 showcase its commitment to innovation and influence beyond football. Dedicated to social responsibility, the Club supports underprivileged youth through its PSG for Communities program, implementing impactful initiatives in education, sports, and inclusion.

Media Contact: Communication Paris Saint-Germain [email protected]

SOURCE Yerba Buena VR