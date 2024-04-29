Paris Baguette Unveils Seasonal Cakes for Mother's Day, Father's Day and Graduation Celebrations

Paris Baguette cafés are announcing a lineup of cakes just in time to celebrate the Moms, Dads, and Grads in your life

MOONACHIE, NJ, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Spring is a season of celebrations and Paris Baguette has you covered! Paris Baguette, your neighborhood bakery café, is introducing a collection of beautiful, artisanal cakes that are perfect for life's celebratory moments including Mother's Day, Father's Day, and graduations. Handmade on-site at each bakery café by the brands' expert bakers and cakers, Paris Baguette's cakes add that special touch to take your celebrations to the next level. While moms, dads, and grads will be the stars of the show, Paris Baguette's cakes will be a close second.

"At Paris Baguette, we focus on elevating all of life's special moments," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "Whether you want to show extra appreciation to the moms and dads in your life or honour the hard work and achievements of a recent graduate, our themed cakes will make your celebration extra sweet!"

Decadent Cakes for Mom

Moms deserve the absolute best on Mother's Day, which is why Paris Baguette is offering three beautifully decorated cakes that are sure to impress. Available May 1 through May 12, Paris Baguette's Mother's Day Cakes include:

I Love You Mom, Double Strawberry Soft Cream Cake: Three layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with strawberry soft cream and fresh strawberries, topped with more berries and a Heart Shaped Mother's Day chocolate.

Three layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with strawberry soft cream and fresh strawberries, topped with more berries and a Heart Shaped Mother's Day chocolate. Mom's Favorite Chocolate Cake: Three layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream, covered in chocolate ganache, and topped with brownie pieces, chocolate curls, and a red fondant rose.

Three layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream, covered in chocolate ganache, and topped with brownie pieces, chocolate curls, and a red fondant rose. Lemon-Lavender Blueberry Chiffon: Three layers of lemon-soaked blueberry chiffon cake layered with lavender soft cream and topped with fresh blueberries.

A Sweet Graduation Celebration

Graduation season is one of life's sweetest accomplishments and nothing says congratulations like Paris Baguette's Tuxedo Graduation Cake. This congratulatory cake is made with six alternating layers of vanilla and chocolate sponge cake, filled with vanilla bean and chocolate soft cream and chocolate crisp pearls, decorated with a graduation cap and diploma. It will be available from May 1 through June 30.

A Celebratory Cheers to Dad

Toasting to Dad has never been easier with Paris Baguette's Cheers to Dad Cake. Available June 8 through June 16, this cake is made with four layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with chocolate soft cream and chocolate crisp pearls, decorated as a frothy mug of beer.

Paris Baguette Rewards and Freebies

Paris Baguette Rewards members can redeem several exclusive discounts and deals* this season, including a FREE Pastry Reward with any purchase** just for signing up and additional exclusive offers:

2X Points on Mother's Day Cake Purchases: May 1 – May 7

– Spring Rewards Offer Bank: 5/16 – 5/29 Free Medium Coffee with Any Pastry Purchase Free Medium Pastry with Watermelon Lemonade Refresher Purchase $2 Off Any Salad, Sandwich, or Wrap $3 Medium Latte or Cold Brew



To join Paris Baguette Rewards for free, guests can visit www.parisbaguette.ca/rewards or join on the Paris Baguette mobile app. Follow @parisbaguette_ca on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit ParisBaguette.ca to find a list of locations.

*Paris Baguette Rewards members are limited to one offer per order. Exclusions apply. Visit www.parisbaguette.ca/rewards for offer details and to sign up.

**Free pastry reward valid for new members only.

About Paris Baguette

With over 4,000 bakery cafés worldwide, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment of serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.ca.

