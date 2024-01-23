Paris Baguette's New Valentine's Menu Offers Something Sweet for Everyone

As love fills the air, Valentine's themed cakes and doughnuts arrive at Paris Baguette cafés nationwide for a limited time starting January 31st

MOONACHIE, N.J., Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Roses are red, violets are blue, Paris Baguette's new limited-edition Valentine's menu is perfect for you! Paris Baguette, your neighbourhood bakery café, today unveiled its new limited-edition collection of Valentine's Day themed treats including an array of doughnuts and beautifully crafted cakes perfect for your Galentine's Day celebrations and showing your Valentine how much they mean to you.

Paris Baguette's Valentine's treats are handmade with love on-site at each bakery café by their expert bakers and cakers, giving guests the chance to enjoy their special occasion or celebration. Elevate your gift giving this year from the standard candy or flowers, to Paris Baguette's beautifully decorated lineup of cakes, doughnuts, and cake slices, to impress the one you love including:

Be Mine Strawberry Soft Cream Cake : Signature strawberry soft cream cake in a heart shape topped with fresh berries and a be mine chocolate.





: Signature strawberry soft cream cake in a heart shape topped with fresh berries and a be mine chocolate. Valentine's Red Velvet Cake : Red velvet cake filled with strawberries and strawberry soft cream, topped with fresh berries and a be mine chocolate.





: Red velvet cake filled with strawberries and strawberry soft cream, topped with fresh berries and a be mine chocolate. I Love You Chocolate Cake : Three layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream, coated in chocolate ganache and topped with a red fondant rose.





: Three layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream, coated in chocolate ganache and topped with a red fondant rose. Valentine's Chocolate Ganache Cake Slice : Chocolate sponge cake filled with ganache and chocolate crisp pearls, topped with chocolate ganache and a red velvet macaron.





: Chocolate sponge cake filled with ganache and chocolate crisp pearls, topped with chocolate ganache and a red velvet macaron. Valentine's Mochi Donut : Traditional Mochi Donut frosted with strawberry icing and topped with Valentine's sprinkles.





: Traditional Mochi Donut frosted with strawberry icing and topped with Valentine's sprinkles. Valentine's King Cream Donut: King Cream Donut filled with strawberry custard and frosted with strawberry icing topped with Valentine's sprinkles.

"Valentine's Day is a holiday where everyone wants a little something special, and our new menu does just that," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette. "Whether you want to show your significant other how much they mean to you by surprising them with one of our beautiful cakes, or you want to impress your friends at your Galentine's Day party, Paris Baguette has everything you need to celebrate love this season the best way we know how – with lots of sweet treats!"

For fans looking to enjoy the limited-edition Valentine's treats, these menu items are available nationwide at Paris Baguette locations starting January 31 through February 14.

Paris Baguette Rewards and Freebies for February

This February, Paris Baguette Rewards members can also redeem a number of exclusive discounts** and deals, including:

2X Points on all Valentine's Day products purchased between January 31 and February 11

Random Acts of Kindness Day, February 17 : Buy one pastry, get one free

: Buy one pastry, get one free Leap Day, February 29 : $0.29 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee with purchase

To join for free, guests can visit www.parisbaguette.ca/rewards or join on the Paris Baguette mobile app.

Follow @parisbaguette_ca on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit ParisBaguette.com to find a list of locations or to join Paris Baguette Rewards.

**Paris Baguette Rewards members are limited to one offer per order. Exclusions apply. BOGO free item of equal or lesser value. Visit www.parisbaguette.ca/rewards for more information and to sign up.

About Paris Baguette

With over 4,000 bakery cafés worldwide, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighbourhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighbourhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment of serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.ca.

