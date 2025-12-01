MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Paratus Medical today announces the launch of Paratus, the world's first AI emergency response platform, designed to transform how people access and act on life-saving information during critical moments, whether in hospitals, industrial sites, or remote environments. Built to function as a unified emergency protocols checklist and intelligent assistant, Paratus delivers fast, reliable guidance to responders when time and clarity matter most.

From a Near Miss to a Global Mission

The story of Paratus began in 2014, when a near-miss medication error revealed how difficult it can be to quickly obtain the right information in a high-stress situation. This realization led to the development of digital clinical tools that gradually evolved into Paratus, now used by more than 8,000 users worldwide.

Behind Paratus is a multidisciplinary team of professionals who have spent the past seven years developing and validating the medical and operational foundation that powers the platform. Their combined field experience has shaped Paratus into a reliable, intuitive, and stress-tested assistant for emergency response across healthcare environments, transport medicine, and industrial site emergency response contexts.

Technology Built for Real-World Emergencies

Paratus replaces static manuals and disjointed PDFs with a unified, interactive interface that provides clear, step-by-step guidance optimized for high-stress environments. Users can instantly access validated protocols, checklists, and procedures, ensuring accuracy and confidence when every second counts. At the heart of the platform is A.D.A.M.S., an intelligent assistant that enables users to retrieve and apply critical information through voice or text commands. This represents a new frontier in life-saving information access and AI-assisted emergency readiness.

A New Standard of Readiness

"Emergencies don't wait, and neither should responders," said Frédéric Lemaire, CEO of Paratus Medical. "Our mission is simple: to ensure that anyone responding to a crisis has the clarity, tools, and confidence to act effectively, no matter the setting."

Built on cutting-edge technology and deep field expertise, Paratus is redefining how organizations prepare, respond, and learn from emergencies. From healthcare to industrial safety to remote operations, it enables individuals and teams to perform at their best when it matters most.

About Paratus Medical

Paratus Medical Inc. is a Canadian technology company founded by frontline emergency physicians. Its mission is to equip responders across healthcare, industry, and remote sectors with intelligent tools that enhance readiness and save lives. The Paratus platform is available globally for institutions and organizations seeking a modern, AI-enhanced approach to emergency response.

To discover how Paratus can enhance your team's readiness and transform emergency response in your organization, visit https://paratusmedical.com/.

SOURCE Paratus Medical Inc.

For media inquiries: [email protected]