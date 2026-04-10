Paramount Resources Ltd. Acquires Additional Securities of Canadian Premium Sand Inc.

This press release is being issued pursuant to section 5.2 of National Instrument 62-104 -Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

CALGARY, AB, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. ("Paramount") has acquired $275,000 in principal amount of 12.0% secured convertible debentures (the "2026 Convertible Debentures") of Canadian Premium Sand Inc. ("CPS"). The acquisition was made as part of a private placement completed by CPS on April 9, 2026 (the "Private Placement").

The 2026 Convertible Debentures mature on February 26, 2027. The principal amount of the 2026 Convertible Debentures may be converted at the option of the holder into common shares of CPS ("Common Shares") at any time prior to maturity at a conversion price of $0.15 per Common Share. Concurrently with the completion of the Private Placement, CPS amended the terms of its outstanding 12.0% secured convertible debentures previously issued in February 2020 (the "2020 Convertible Debentures") to reduce the conversion price thereof from $0.75 per Common Share to $0.15 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price Adjustment"). Accrued interest on the 2020 Convertible Debentures and the 2026 Convertible Debentures may, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, be converted at the option of the holder into Common Shares at a price equal to the greater of $0.15 per Common Share and the market price of the Common Shares at the time of conversion.

Prior to the Private Placement and the Conversion Price Adjustment, Paramount had direct ownership and control of 17,946,964 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.38% of the 92,627,156 Common Shares issued and outstanding, and $900,000 in principal amount of 2020 Convertible Debentures. If Paramount would have converted the 2020 Convertible Debentures, excluding accrued interest thereon, held by it prior to the Private Placement and the Conversion Price Adjustment, it would have acquired an additional 1,200,000 Common Shares, representing 1.28% of the Common Shares that would have been issued and outstanding following such conversion. Accordingly, Paramount would have held a total of 19,146,964 Common Shares, representing 20.41% of the Common Shares that would have been issued and outstanding following such conversion.

Following the Private Placement and the Conversion Price Adjustment, Paramount has direct ownership and control of 17,946,964 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.38% of the 92,627,156 Common Shares issued and outstanding, $900,000 in principal amount of 2020 Convertible Debentures and $275,000 in principal amount of 2026 Convertible Debentures. If Paramount were to convert all of the 2020 Convertible Debentures and all of the 2026 Convertible Debentures held by it, excluding accrued interest thereon, it would acquire an additional 7,833,333 Common Shares, representing 7.80% of the Common Shares that would be issued and outstanding following such conversion. Accordingly, Paramount would hold a total of 25,780,297 Common Shares, representing 25.66% of the Common Shares that would be issued and outstanding following such conversion

The 2026 Convertible Debentures were acquired for investment purposes. Depending on the evolution of CPS's business, financial condition, the market, if any, for CPS's securities, general economic conditions and other factors, Paramount may acquire additional CPS securities, or sell CPS securities it owns, controls or directs, in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise, subject to market conditions and other relevant factors.

For inquiries or a copy of the related early warning report in respect of CPS, a copy of which is filed on www.sedar.com, please contact:

Paramount Resources Ltd.

Suite 4700, 888 – 3rd Street S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 5C5

SOURCE Paramount Resources Ltd.