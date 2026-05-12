Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. ("Paramount" or the "Company") (TSX: POU) announces that the following ten director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:



VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD

Number ( %) Number ( %) James Riddell 102,467,687 99.33 693,373 0.67 James Bell 93,942,201 91.06 9,218,859 8.94 Shane Fildes 102,639,054 99.49 522,006 0.51 Wilfred Gobert 102,518,823 99.38 642,237 0.62 Dirk Jungé 101,109,185 98.01 2,051,875 1.99 Kim Lynch Proctor 102,500,671 99.36 660,389 0.64 Keith MacLeod 102,560,423 99.42 600,637 0.58 Jill McAuley 102,845,202 99.69 315,858 0.31 Susan Riddell Rose 98,472,067 95.45 4,688,993 4.55 Curtis Stange 103,106,789 99.95 54,271 0.05

The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders was approved with 102,424,204 (97.60%) of the votes cast for and 2,521,188 (2.40%) votes withheld.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

SOURCE Paramount Resources Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Paramount Resources Ltd., James H.T. Riddell, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; Paul R. Kinvig, Chief Financial Officer; Rodrigo R. Sousa, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Planning, www.paramountres.com, Phone: (403) 290-3600