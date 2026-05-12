Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results
News provided byParamount Resources Ltd.
May 12, 2026, 19:27 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. ("Paramount" or the "Company") (TSX: POU) announces that the following ten director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:
|
VOTES FOR
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
Number
|
( %)
|
Number
|
( %)
|
James Riddell
|
102,467,687
|
99.33
|
693,373
|
0.67
|
James Bell
|
93,942,201
|
91.06
|
9,218,859
|
8.94
|
Shane Fildes
|
102,639,054
|
99.49
|
522,006
|
0.51
|
Wilfred Gobert
|
102,518,823
|
99.38
|
642,237
|
0.62
|
Dirk Jungé
|
101,109,185
|
98.01
|
2,051,875
|
1.99
|
Kim Lynch Proctor
|
102,500,671
|
99.36
|
660,389
|
0.64
|
Keith MacLeod
|
102,560,423
|
99.42
|
600,637
|
0.58
|
Jill McAuley
|
102,845,202
|
99.69
|
315,858
|
0.31
|
Susan Riddell Rose
|
98,472,067
|
95.45
|
4,688,993
|
4.55
|
Curtis Stange
|
103,106,789
|
99.95
|
54,271
|
0.05
The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders was approved with 102,424,204 (97.60%) of the votes cast for and 2,521,188 (2.40%) votes withheld.
ABOUT PARAMOUNT
Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".
SOURCE Paramount Resources Ltd.
For further information, please contact: Paramount Resources Ltd., James H.T. Riddell, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; Paul R. Kinvig, Chief Financial Officer; Rodrigo R. Sousa, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Planning, www.paramountres.com, Phone: (403) 290-3600
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