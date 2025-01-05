The third film in the series, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, recently surpassed $100M at the international box office, and has earned over $187M domestically for a cumulative worldwide gross to-date of over $312M

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Paramount Pictures today announced that its Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise, based on the SEGA video game, has surpassed $1B in total box office receipts worldwide, as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues to draw audiences to theatres across the globe.

PARAMOUNT PICTURES ANNOUNCES SONIC THE HEDGEHOG FILM FRANCHISE ZOOMS PAST $1 BILLION IN WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE GROSS

Released in February 2020 and April 2022, respectively, Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 earned a combined $725.2M globally and generated $181M in consumer spending from home entertainment rentals and purchases. Last April, the spinoff series "Knuckles" debuted on Paramount +, earning over 11M total global hours in its first 28 days streaming, making it the #1 Kids & Family series ever in terms of hours on the platform.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 released theatrically last month to an "A" CinemaScore and boasts a franchise-best Certified Fresh 86% Rotten Tomatoes critics' score (tying it for #1 as the best-reviewed video game film adaptation of all time), and a franchise-best 96% Verified Hot Popcornmeter score, earning over $312M globally to-date. The film opened to #1 at the domestic box office, followed by the franchise's biggest international opening, with just 84% of the international footprint the following week. On a like-for-like basis, including previews, for the same group of markets this result was 83% ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The movie also reached $100M in international box office gross more quickly than its predecessors.

The latest film in the series features the return of the original cast, including Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. The film stars Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Krysten Ritter, Lee Majdoub, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Alyla Browne, James Wolk with James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves. It is directed by Jeff Fowler, who has directed all three films in the series, with a screenplay by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington, story by Pat Casey & Josh Miller, and produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, and Hitoshi Okuno.

In the film, Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Recently, the studio announced that development is underway for a fourth installment of the Sonic the Hedgehog film series.

Said Moritz and Ascher, "We are so overjoyed with the amazing response to the Sonic the Hedgehog films from audiences and fans around the world and are proud to be part of the incredible, world-class filmmaking team that has come together to build this franchise. We make these movies for the fans; and their passion, support and love for these characters is what drives us every day to continue creating the fast, funny, and action-packed stories that make up the ever-expanding Sonic Universe."

Said Paramount Pictures President & CEO Brian Robbins, "The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has become an unstoppable cultural force with limitless potential. Congratulations to our partners at SEGA, our filmmaking team, including Neal, Toby, and Jeff, who have revolutionized the heights that Sonic can reach, and the legions of loyal and devoted fans who have helped guide us every step of the way. As each chapter of Sonic's adventures continues to raise the bar, we're incredibly proud and excited to continue delivering stories and characters that resonate with audiences around the world."

