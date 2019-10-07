Parallel Wireless Helps to Deliver on Vodafone's OpenRAN Vision in Asia and Africa

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading U.S.-based OpenRAN company delivering the world's only software-defined end-to-end OpenRAN solution for coverage and capacity, today announced that Vodafone, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, deployed a macro Parallel Wireless OpenRAN pilot in Asia (Turkey) and in Africa (Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)). Both production trials are a part of a Telecom Infra Project OpenRAN initiative to reduce deployment and maintenance costs for RAN platforms.

Amid growing demand for mobile broadband services, mobile operators face CAPEX and OPEX deployment challenges, especially with maintaining ALL G networks or bringing new coverage or capacity to their end users. Parallel Wireless innovative virtualized multi-technology OpenRAN solution disaggregates hardware and software to make deployments fully virtualized, easy and affordable to install, maintain and to upgrade to any future technology resulting in potential OPEX reduction by up to a third.

Parallel Wireless, the world's only ALL G cloud-native fully virtualized RAN solution, has shown a very strong performance, quality of service and cost benefits while for the first time simultaneously delivering all 3 RAN technologies (2G, 3G, 4G/LTE) to commercial customers.

What makes the Parallel Wireless Open RAN solution unique?

The multi-technology software-defined GPP-based base stations allowed Vodafone to replace legacy 2G systems with fully virtualized 2G technology and to run simultaneously 2G and 4G on the same base station to provide commercial data and voice services to Vodafone customers in Turkey , in urban and rural parts of the country. At the same time, customers in DRC are receiving 2G and 3G service from the same base station simultaneously in a forthcoming trial. Multi-technology RRUs are software-defined, easy to deploy and maintain.

, in urban and rural parts of the country. At the same time, customers in DRC are receiving 2G and 3G service from the same base station simultaneously in a forthcoming trial. Multi-technology RRUs are software-defined, easy to deploy and maintain. OpenRAN Controller is the industry only software platform that virtualizes ALL G RAN and core functions (i.e., vBSC for 2G, vRNC for 3G, small cell and core gateways for 4G) to lower the cost of RAN through simplification, automation, and full virtualization of networks. It also provides seamless mobility, local breakout, and low latency for the best subscriber experience for Vodafone customers. The software enables an OpenRAN architecture by using standard-based and open interfaces between network components and as a result, enables an OpenRAN ecosystem. It also simplifies network management and integration of new RAN products into the core of the network through its automation layer and enables a clear technology evolution.

Supporting quotes

Amrit Heer, Head of Business Development, EME, Parallel Wireless said, "As a leading global operator, Vodafone is setting the standard for connecting the worldwide population, consumers, enterprises, and things. Hardware-based networks are costly and difficult to maintain and upgrade. By shifting networks to virtualized OpenRAN, telecom operators can cloudify their networks to deliver coverage to every single subscriber at much lower cost. We are proud to support Vodafone in reimagining wireless infrastructure to be much lower cost ensuring more equal access to connectivity."

Lux Maharaj, Director, Africa Sales Parallel Wireless, said, "We are committed to our role in innovating in the OpenRAN ecosystem to help eliminate the digital divide. By decoupling the programmable RAN software from the hardware and allowing it to run on general-purpose processing platforms, Parallel Wireless enables cloud native architectures, providing greater flexibility for operators. As a result, the costs associated with building or modernizing mobile networks are reduced and connectivity can be brought to every single person in the world."

About Parallel Wireless

Parallel Wireless is the only US company challenging the world's legacy vendors with the industry's only unified ALL G (5G/4G/3G/2G) software-enabled solution. Its cloud-native network software redefines network economics for global mobile operators in both coverage and capacity deployments, while also paving the way to 5G. The company is engaged with 50+ leading operators worldwide. Parallel Wireless's innovation and excellence in multi-technology, open virtualized RAN solutions have been recognized with 65+ industry awards. For more information, visit: www.parallelwireless.com. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter.

