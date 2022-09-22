Pandora unveils its first ever art collaboration - Keith Haring X Pandora

New jewelry collection inspired by the renowned artist's iconic works of street art. Strategic collaborations help Pandora build awareness and brand desirability.

BALTIMORE, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today Pandora announced a jewelry collection inspired by the late artist and activist Keith Haring, who was part of the legendary New York art scene during the 1980s. The 12-piece collection features Haring's colorful and symbolic works including the barking dog, angel baby and signature bold lines.

Keith Haring x Pandora collection available worldwide online and in Pandora stores, for a limited time only from September 29 – November 29, 2022 Keith Haring x Pandora collection available worldwide online and in Pandora stores, for a limited time only from September 29 – November 29, 2022

"This is our first art collaboration and an ideal match for Pandora. Haring's ambition to make "art accessible for all" resonates strongly with Pandora's mission to give a voice to people's loves and make high-quality, hand-finished jewelry available to everyone. There's an openness and approachability to Haring's philosophy, which speaks directly to what we stand for at Pandora. Our team has worked hard to translate Haring's beautiful work into a jewelry collection and we look forward to presenting it to our customers," says Stephen Fairchild, Chief Product Officer at Pandora.

Collaborations with other brands and artists is a way for Pandora to build awareness and stretch the brand into universes like art, fashion and music. The Keith Haring x Pandora marketing campaign will bring to life the buzz and bursts of creativity that permeated the 1980s downtown New York scene, which inspired Keith Haring's signature pop art style. From burgeoning rappers, break-dancers, skateboarders and club-goers to basketball players and bucket drummers, the Keith Haring x Pandora campaign encapsulates the infectious energy of the zeitgeist that shaped the artist's most iconic works.

The key focus of the campaign is to highlight Keith Haring's enduring influence on our culture and to celebrate his pioneering vision.

The Keith Haring x Pandora collection will be available worldwide online and in Pandora stores, for a limited time only from September 29 – November 29, 2022.

Artist bio

Keith Haring (1958 -1990) was one of the most renowned of the young artists, filmmakers, and performers whose work responded to urban street culture of the 1980s. Inspired by the graffiti artists whose marks covered the city's subway cars, Haring began to draw in white chalk over the black paper used to cover vacant advertising panels. Not only was Haring able to reach a large and diverse audience with his subway drawings, but, eventually, the subway became, as Haring said, a "laboratory" for working out his ideas. As early as 1980, Haring began exhibiting in galleries and museums around the world, but continued to participate in public projects, including literacy campaigns and anti-AIDS initiatives.

Before his death, Keith Haring established a foundation in his name to maintain and enhance his legacy of giving to children's and AIDS organizations. Throughout his career, Haring produced murals, sculptures and paintings to benefit hospitals, underprivileged children's groups and various community health organizations. The Foundation is also committed to sustaining and expanding public awareness of Keith Haring. By working with museums, galleries, publishers and art education programmers, the Foundation is able to provide information and artwork to the public that might otherwise remain unexplored in archives. Keith Haring died in New York in February 1990 of AIDS, at the age of 31. Haring has been the subject of several international retrospectives. His work is in major private and public collections, including those of the Museum of Modern Art; the Whitney Museum of American Art; Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Art Institute of Chicago; the Bass Museum in Miami; Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris; Ludwig Museum, Cologne; and Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam.

About Pandora

Pandora is the world's largest jewelry brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewelry made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewelry is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,400 points of sale, including more than 2,400 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 27,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewelry at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will use only recycled silver and gold in its jewelry by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 23.4 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in 2021.

SOURCE PANDORA Jewelry

For further information: Lindsay Kordik, Communications and Sustainability Director, +1 917 580 2644, [email protected]