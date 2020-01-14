Pandora celebrates 20 years of its iconic charm bracelet

Each month throughout 2020 will also see the release and relaunch of a special collection of 12 of Pandora's most beloved charms, in limited-edition form, set to become immediate collector's items. The 2020 Limited Edition Charm series, created to celebrate 20 years of collecting and capturing the stories of Pandora wearers, will each have a special 20- year hallmark and come with a certificate of authenticity, adding to collectability. Each charm is available only until sold out.

The first charm releases on the auspicious date 20 January and will be available to buy online and in select stores globally. One charm launches around the 20th of each month until December 2020.

Throughout the year, we celebrate the iconic Pandora Moments patented charm bracelet. The celebration will also include exciting co-creation projects. Stay tuned for more to come on celebrations of the beloved charm bracelet.

Celebrating something about you for 20 years.

#Pandora20

Local prices from C$40.00

