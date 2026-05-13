Pancreatic Cancer North America launches access to free genomic testing with OncoHelix to support treatment decisions for patients across Canada

New national pilot offers comprehensive tumour profiling to help guide treatment pathways and clinical decision-making.

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Pancreatic Cancer North America (PCNA) is launching a new national pilot that will provide pancreatic cancer patients across Canada with free access to advanced genomic testing, helping clinicians and patients make more informed treatment decisions when time matters most.

Delivered in partnership with OncoHelix, a Canadian leader in genomic diagnostics, My CANcer Code provides access to comprehensive biomarker and genomic testing that helps identify the genetic drivers of a tumour and inform treatment selection and care pathways.

Pancreatic Cancer North America Logo (CNW Group/OncoHelix Inc.)

"For too long, pancreatic cancer patients have been treated without the information needed to fully understand their disease," said Michelle Capobianco, CEO of Pancreatic Cancer North America. "This initiative changes that. By ensuring healthcare decisions are informed by a clearer understanding of each patient's disease, we can give patients and clinicians a better chance to pursue the treatments and options that could extend lives."

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers, with nearly 70% of patients not surviving the first year after diagnosis and only 10% living beyond five years. Despite advances in precision medicine, most patients begin treatment without a clear understanding of the molecular profile of their disease, limiting access to targeted therapies and clinical trial opportunities.

Pancreatic cancer is also biologically complex. While many tumours are driven by common alterations such as KRAS, a subset of patients harbour clinically important genomic changes, including alterations in DNA repair genes, as well as other biomarkers that may help guide targeted treatment strategies, eligibility for clinical trials, or hereditary cancer assessment.

My CANcer Code addresses this gap by expanding availability to more comprehensive genomic testing than what is typically available through public healthcare, where coverage and access vary by province and are often limited in scope. Comprehensive genomic profiling through OncoHelix helps identify key molecular alterations and biomarkers, supporting clinicians in selecting treatments, identifying clinical trial options, and avoiding therapies that may be less effective.

"Access to genomic testing provides clinicians and patients with critical insights into disease biology, enabling more informed, personalized care for individuals with pancreatic cancer," said Dr. Faisal Masood Khan, CEO of OncoHelix. "We are proud to partner with Pancreatic Cancer North America to expand access to this important, cutting-edge diagnostic capability across Canada." By removing financial and geographic barriers, PCNA is working to ensure that clinicians and patients can make more informed treatment decisions based on the biology of the disease, not location or ability to pay.

The My CANcer Code pilot is made possible by a founding investment from The Connor Page Fund for Improved Access to Clinical Trials.

For more information on Path to Precision: My CANcer Code, visit www.pancreaticcancernorthamerica.org/mycancercode.

About Pancreatic Cancer North America

Pancreatic Cancer North America (PCNA) is dedicated to improving outcomes for people affected by pancreatic cancer by advancing research, supporting patients and families, and expanding access to more effective and personalized care.

Recognizing that pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive and least understood cancers, PCNA works across borders to accelerate progress, connect expertise, and drive solutions that can improve survival and quality of life. Read more at: www.pancreaticcancernorthamerica.org.

About OncoHelix

OncoHelix Inc. is a clinically-accredited, Calgary-based organization delivering scalable, high-complexity diagnostic testing across oncology, transplant, and advanced immune and cellular profiling. Founded in 2019, OncoHelix has analyzed over 6,500 patient profiles, contributed to 425+ publications in leading scientific journals, and received multiple international recognitions in precision medicine.

OncoHelix is transforming healthcare by making precision diagnostics more accessible, reliable, and impactful. The organization partners with healthcare professionals, laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and patient advocacy groups to provide Canadians with the advanced insights needed for better diagnosis and more informed healthcare decisions. Learn more: www.oncohelix.org.

SOURCE OncoHelix Inc.

Media Contacts: Leigh Godbold, VP, Philanthropy and Business Development, Pancreatic Cancer North America, 416-648-8834, [email protected]; Kalpita Reddiar, Partnerships and Growth Lead, OncoHelix, 403-210-6974, [email protected]