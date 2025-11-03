OncoHelix Partners with Desjardins Insurance to Expand Access to Advanced Cancer Diagnostics for Canadians

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - OncoHelix is proud to announce a new partnership with Desjardins Insurance aimed at increasing access to advanced cancer diagnostics for Canadians. Through Desjardins' Cancer Care Focus Initiative, eligible group members and their dependents will now have access to OncoHelix's comprehensive cancer genomic profiling tests.

OncoHelix's mission is to make the most advanced precision diagnostics accessible to patients across Canada. Today, patients face high barriers to genomic testing, more commonly known as biomarker testing, due to limited public funding. This collaboration marks a significant step toward reducing those barriers and ensuring patients can benefit from precision oncology.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, nearly one in two Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Advances in genomic profiling are transforming cancer care by identifying mutations that drive tumour growth and matching patients with targeted therapies or clinical trials.

By working with Desjardins Insurance, a trusted insurer for over 5 million Canadians, OncoHelix will extend access to testing for more patients, helping them and their healthcare practitioners make informed treatment decisions at the earliest possible stage.

"At OncoHelix, our vision has always been to democratize access to precision oncology by bringing cutting-edge molecular testing closer to patients and their physicians," said Dr. Pinaki Bose, Executive Vice President of OncoHelix. "This collaboration with Desjardins Insurance represents an important step toward that goal. By enabling earlier and broader access to comprehensive genomic profiling, we are empowering clinicians with the information they need to make timely, personalized treatment decisions, ultimately improving outcomes for Canadians facing cancer."

"Desjardins Insurance believes that access to advanced diagnostics is a critical part of compassionate cancer care," said Dr. Neda Nasseri, Product Director of Drug Insurance, Desjardins Insurance. "Through our Cancer Care Focus initiative, we're proud to partner with OncoHelix to help Canadians and their families receive timely, personalized insights that can guide treatment decisions and improve outcomes."

Under this partnership, Desjardins group insurance members and their dependents will receive coverage for OncoHelix's cancer testing portfolio. This includes comprehensive genomic profiling for solid tumours and liquid biopsy, a minimally invasive, blood-based testing option.

This collaboration marks another milestone in OncoHelix's unwavering commitment to advancing precision oncology with a patient-first focus. Together with Desjardins, OncoHelix is redefining diagnostic pathways to improve outcomes for Canadians fighting cancer.

About OncoHelix

OncoHelix Inc. is a Canadian precision diagnostics company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, dedicated to transforming cancer care through cutting-edge molecular and genomic testing. By offering comprehensive cancer genomic profiling, biomarker testing, and multi-omic analyses, OncoHelix empowers clinicians and patients to make informed, data-driven treatment decisions. Through its partnerships with hospitals, insurers, and research institutions, OncoHelix is advancing equitable access to precision oncology across Canada and internationally.

Learn more:https://www.oncohelix.org/

About Desjardins Insurance

Desjardins Group is the largest co-operative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $501.3 billion as at June 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks 2025 by Forbes. The organization has more than 57,200 skilled employees. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

SOURCE OncoHelix Inc.

For inquiries, please contact: Kalpita Reddiar, Partnerships & Engagement, [email protected]