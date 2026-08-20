PALISADES GOLDCORP ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF WILLIAM "BILL" HAYDEN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Veteran Exploration Geologist Instrumental in Ivanhoe's Platreef and Kamoa-Kakula Discoveries Joins the Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (TSXV: PALI) ("Palisades" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the election of William "Bill" Hayden to its Board of Directors (the "Board").

Mr. Hayden is an exploration geologist with more than 38 years of experience, much of it gained in Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Over a career spanning several continents, he played a central role in the exploration work that led to two of the modern era's most significant discoveries -- the Platreef platinum-nickel-copper-gold deposit in South Africa and the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo -- both developed under the Ivanhoe group of companies, where he served as a director of Ivanhoe Mines for many years (2007–2025).

Commentary

"We are delighted to welcome Bill back to our Board," said Collin Kettell, Chief Executive Officer of Palisades Goldcorp. "Few people in this industry have his track record for identifying great ground and backing it with conviction. Bill's involvement in the discovery of Platreef and Kamoa-Kakula speaks for itself, and his judgment and network across the exploration sector will be a real asset as we continue to build our portfolio. We're fortunate to have him back on board."

Bill Hayden, Director, stated: "Success in mining comes down to two things: the right ground and the right people. Palisades has both -- a portfolio built for discovery and a team that thinks and acts like explorers. It's a rare combination, and I believe it positions the Company well for where we are in the cycle. I'm pleased to join the Board and look forward to helping Palisades back the next generation of major deposits."

About William "Bill" Hayden

William "Bill" Hayden is an exploration geologist with more than 38 years of experience across Africa, the Asia-Pacific region, and the Americas. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geology from Sierra Nevada College and began his career with ExxonMobil before moving into mineral exploration and mining management.

Mr. Hayden founded Platreef Resources in 1988 and, in the early 1990s, introduced the Ivanhoe group to the exploration potential of South Africa's Northern Bushveld Complex -- work that led to the discovery of the Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-copper-gold deposit. He was subsequently instrumental in Ivanhoe's search into the Democratic Republic of Congo, which culminated in the discovery of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, now among the largest and highest-grade copper mines in the world.

He served as the first President of African Minerals, a corporate predecessor of Ivanhoe Mines, from 1998 to 2001, and as President and director of Ivanhoe Philippines from 2005 to 2011. He was a director of Ivanhoe Mines from 2007 to 2025, and currently serves on the boards of Nevada King Gold Corp. and Trilogy Metals Inc.

Shareholder Meeting Results

Mr. Hayden was elected during the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held today, August 20, 2026 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, Shareholders also approved the re-election of Collin Kettell, Gregor Gregersen, Elizabeth Harrison and Douglas Macgregor to the Board. Philip O'Neill did not stand for re-election but remains as the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

All other matters put forward before the Shareholders at the Meeting for consideration and approval, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board, and renewal of the stock option plan of the Company, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated July 2, 2026, were approved.

A total of 41,785,721 common shares, representing approximately 58.69% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at July 2, 2026, the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy. The Company believes that this percentage reflects an engaged and active shareholder base and thanks the voting shareholders for their participation.

Option Grant

The Company further announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a director of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $4.20 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a 5-year term expiring August 20, 2031, and are fully vested on the date of grant.

About Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. is a Canadian company incorporated in the Province of British Columbia acting as a resource investment company and merchant bank focused on junior companies in the resource and mining sector and advancing and developing its own mineral projects. The Company is focused on providing retail and institutional investors with exposure to the junior resource space. The Company expects to continue to make investments, pursuant to its investment strategy, to achieve broad sector exposure with upside in the event of appreciation in mineral commodities prices, while also providing the potential to realize appreciation in net asset values as a result of discoveries by issuers in which the Company holds investment or warrant positions. The Company owns an exploration project portfolio in Nevada, USA, the Eco Ridge uranium project in Ontario, Canada, a royalty on the Atlanta Gold Mine Project, and holds physical gold, platinum and silver bullion. The common shares of the Company are listed and posted for trading on the TSXV under the symbol "PALI". Palisades' management team identifies highly prospective assets in politically safe jurisdictions and seeks to unlock their value by providing strategic investments, proven technical skills, global knowledge, and increased access to industry relationships.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operations and activities of Palisades, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Palisades, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, geologic, environmental, regulatory, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Palisades does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

For further information regarding Palisades, please contact: Jeff Stieber, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: +1 (845) 535-1486, Email: [email protected]