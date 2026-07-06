PALISADES GOLDCORP APPOINTS DECORATED COMBAT VETERAN AND FORMER SENIOR ADVISOR TO THE U.S. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE, COLONEL DOUGLAS MACGREGOR (RET.), TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (TSXV: PALI) ("Palisades" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Colonel Douglas A. Macgregor, Ph.D. (Ret.) to its Board of Directors. Colonel Macgregor is a decorated combat veteran with 28 years of service in the United States Army, a published author, a Ph.D. in international relations, and a former Senior Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Defense. His appointment reflects Palisades' commitment to assembling a world-class board with deep expertise in geopolitics, natural resource security, and the global forces reshaping demand for the commodities at the heart of the Palisades portfolio.

Collin Kettell, Founder & CEO of Palisades stated: "We are honoured to welcome Colonel Macgregor to the Palisades board. Doug brings a perspective that very few people in the world can offer -- a career spent at the highest levels of military strategy and geopolitical analysis, combined with a deep understanding of how global power dynamics translate into real-world demand for critical resources. At a time when gold, silver, copper, uranium, and the critical minerals that underpin national security are moving to the forefront of both government policy and investor attention, having a board member who has lived and operated at the crossing of those forces is an extraordinary advantage for our shareholders."

Colonel Douglas A. Macgregor, Ph.D. (Ret.), Incoming Board Member of Palisades stated: "I have spent my career studying the intersection of military power, geopolitical risk, and the resource competition that underlies both. The coming decade will be defined by nations scrambling to secure access to the metals and minerals that power modern economies and defense capabilities. Palisades has assembled one of the most thoughtfully constructed junior resource portfolios I have encountered, with a structure specifically designed to deliver maximum upside to exactly the kind of commodity supercycle I believe we are entering. I am looking forward to contributing to the Company's mission and to working with Collin and the team."

Biography -- Colonel Douglas A. Macgregor, Ph.D. (Ret.)

Colonel Douglas A. Macgregor, Ph.D. (Ret.) is a decorated combat veteran, military strategist, author, and geopolitical commentator with one of the most distinguished careers in the modern United States Army.

Commissioned into the Regular Army in 1976 following studies at the Virginia Military Institute and four years at the United States Military Academy at West Point, Colonel Macgregor served for 28 years before retiring in 2004 with the rank of Colonel. He holds a Master of Arts in comparative politics and a Doctor of Philosophy in international relations, both from the University of Virginia.

Colonel Macgregor is widely recognized for his leadership in the Battle of 73 Easting during the Gulf War -- the United States Army's largest tank battle since World War II. Leading cavalry troops from the Second Armored Cavalry Regiment, his unit destroyed a full-strength Iraqi Republican Guard brigade in a decisive 23-minute engagement, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star with "V" device for valor.

During his service, Colonel Macgregor taught in the Department of Social Sciences at West Point, commanded the 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry, and served as Director of the Joint Operations Center at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) during the 1999 Kosovo Air Campaign, for which he was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal. At Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld's insistence, General Tommy Franks met with Colonel Macgregor in January 2002 to review his concept for the offensive to seize Baghdad -- a plan that was largely adopted.

Colonel Macgregor is the author of five books on military transformation and strategy, including the groundbreaking Breaking the Phalanx (Praeger, 1997) and Transformation Under Fire (Praeger, 2003), works whose recommendations have profoundly influenced force development thinking in the United States, Israel, Russia, and China. His most recent work, Warriors Rage: The Great Tank Battle of 73 Easting (Naval Institute Press, 2009), provides a first-hand account of the battle that defined his combat career.

In 2020, President Donald Trump appointed Colonel Macgregor to serve as Senior Advisor to the Acting Secretary of Defense, and subsequently appointed him to the Board of the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is currently the President and CEO of the National Conversation, a non-profit organization exploring the potential for a new, third party movement based in Naples, Florida, and has testified as an expert witness before the Senate and House Armed Services Committees. He has appeared as a defense and national security analyst on Fox News, CNN, BBC, Sky News, and public radio, and is fluent in German.

Grant of Options

The Company has granted incentive stock options to a director of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $2.90 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a 5-year term expiring July 6, 2031, and are subject to vesting provisions.

About Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. is a Canadian company incorporated in the Province of British Columbia acting as a resource investment company and merchant bank focused on junior companies in the resource and mining sector and advancing and developing its own mineral projects. The Company is focused on providing retail and institutional investors with exposure to the junior resource space. The Company expects to continue to make investments, pursuant to its investment strategy, to achieve broad sector exposure with upside in the event of appreciation in mineral commodities prices, while also providing the potential to realize appreciation in net asset values as a result of discoveries by issuers in which the Company holds investment or warrant positions. The Company owns an exploration project portfolio in Nevada, USA, the Eco Ridge uranium project in Ontario, Canada, a royalty on the Atlanta Gold Mine Project, and holds physical gold, platinum and silver bullion. The common shares of the Company are listed and posted for trading on the TSXV under the symbol "PALI". Palisades' management team identifies highly prospective assets in politically safe jurisdictions and seeks to unlock their value by providing strategic investments, proven technical skills, global knowledge, and increased access to industry relationships.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operations and activities of Palisades, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Conversion and the plans and business of Palisades are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Palisades, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, geologic, environmental, regulatory, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Palisades does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

For further information regarding Palisades, please contact: Jeff Stieber, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: +1 (845) 535-1486, Email: [email protected]