VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Palette Skills Inc. is pleased to announce a C$500,000 donation from RBC. This donation will help upskill workers across Canada with critical AI skills. This rapid upskilling program will support small- and medium-sized enterprises in responsible adoption of AI technology, and will be launched in 2026.

Since 2023, Palette has delivered upskilling programs across Canada, supporting thousands of workers in priority sectors through Upskill Canada. With support from RBC, Palette will be able to provide workers across Canada with highly specialized, ethical, sector-specific AI training.

"Canada's economy is shifting and this funding will launch a workforce training program which will support strategic, ethical, and practical integration of AI. Business leaders, employees and job seekers will be upskilled in weeks, not months," said Mark Beckles, CEO of Palette. "Businesses can keep growing in spite of uncertainty and we are grateful for this generous support from RBC."

"As the world of work and technology continue to transform, equipping people with the skills for a thriving future has never been more important," said Gayle Corcoran, Senior Director, Social Impact, RBC. "That's why we're proud to support Palette Skills in the work they're doing to help Canadian businesses develop and adopt responsible AI skills and practices that are critical to the future of work."

For more information or media inquiries, please visit our website:

https://paletteskills.org/resources/palette-skills-inc-to-expand-ai-upskilling-thanks-to-support-from-rbc

About Palette Skills

Palette Skills runs one of the most ambitious talent initiatives in Canadian history, Upskill Canada, connecting Canada's innovative companies with the talent they need to grow. The Palette model of upskilling equips mid-career workers with the skills identified as vital by industry. The Upskill Canada network of training providers, industry partners, and community organizations works to deliver tailored upskilling that responds to the needs of employers and workers from coast to coast to coast.

SOURCE Palette Skills Inc.

Media Contact: Chloé Roussel, Vice President, Public Affairs, Palette Skills Inc., [email protected]