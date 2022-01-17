The new antibiotic treatment is for adult patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI)³

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- Paladin Labs Inc., a subsidiary of Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP), announced today the launch of Xydalba® (dalbavancin for injection), a 30-minute intravenous (IV) therapy for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) that can be administered as a single- or two-dose regimen. Xydalba® is now available to patients nationwide in Canada.

"We are pleased to launch Xydalba® in Canada and provide this new product to appropriate Canadian patients," says Livio Di Francesco, Vice President and General Manager of Paladin. "It offers healthcare providers an important option to treat ABSSSI."

Xydalba® was approved by Health Canada in September 2018 for the treatment of ABSSSI in adults caused by susceptible isolates of multiple gram-positive microorganisms, including methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).3 In April 2021, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited and Endo announced that Endo subsidiary Endo Ventures Limited had entered into a definitive agreement with Correvio International Sàrl, a subsidiary of ADVANZ PHARMA, to commercialize Xydalba® in Canada on an exclusive basis.

About Xydalba®

Xydalba® for injection is a second-generation, semi-synthetic lipoglycopeptide, antibiotic. Xydalba® is indicated for treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), caused by susceptible isolates of the following gram-positive microorganisms: Staphylococcus aureus (including methicillin-susceptible and methicillin-resistant strains), Streptococcus pyogenes, Streptococcus agalactiae, Streptococcus dysgalactiae, Streptococcus anginosus group (including Streptococcus anginosus, Streptococcus intermedius, Streptococcus constellatus) and Enterococcus faecalis (vancomycin susceptible strains).

About ABSSSI

Acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSIs) include cellulitis, erysipelas, wound infection and major cutaneous abscesses. World-wide, the most common cause of ABSSSI is Staphylococcus aureus, including the methicillin resistant S. aureus (MRSA). The spread of MRSA has made the management of ABSSSIs more challenging. Patients with ABSSSI commonly present to emergency departments in Canada and this can lead to an average of five days in hospital1,2. ABSSSI due to MRSA may lead to longer lengths of stay 1,2.

About Paladin Labs Inc.

Paladin Labs Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing innovative pharmaceutical products for the Canadian market. Paladin has a focused marketing and sales organization that has helped it evolve into one of Canada's leading specialty pharmaceutical companies. Paladin is an operating company of Endo International plc. For more information visit: www.endo.com or www.paladin-labs.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

References

