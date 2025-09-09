PAL Aerospace to Deliver Fixed-Wing Air Ambulance for Newfoundland and Labrador

Partnership between Medavie Health NL and PAL Aerospace under the Integrated Emergency Health Services program strengthens Newfoundland and Labrador's air ambulance system with modern aircraft, harmonized medical layouts, and long-term stability.

ST. JOHN'S, NL , Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - PAL Aerospace announces it has entered into a contract with Medavie Health NL Inc. to deliver fixed-wing air ambulance operations for Newfoundland and Labrador under the province's Integrated Emergency Health Services (IEHS) program. The 10-year agreement, with an option to renew for an additional five-year period, establishes a single, long-term provider responsible for modernizing and operating the province's fixed-wing air ambulance service. The fleet will consist of four King Air 350 aircraft based in St. John's and Goose Bay with harmonized medical layouts and proven short-field performance, providing air clinical crew with a consistent, reliable platform while ensuring patients in both urban and remote communities can be transported quickly and safely to care. Each aircraft features dual LifePort systems, large cargo doors, and consistent medical equipment stowage – providing crew the equipment they need to provide a high level of care to patients.

Rendering for reference only. Actual aircraft livery and configuration may vary. (CNW Group/PAL Aerospace Ltd.)

As part of Medavie's integrated offering, PAL Aerospace will operate and maintain a fleet of King Air 350 aircraft for Newfoundland and Labrador's fixed-wing air ambulance service. Air Borealis, a PAL-partner company, will play a critical role in this agreement by providing patient transportation for coastal Labrador communities using two dedicated Twin Otter aircraft configured for schedevac and one Twin Otter configured for medevac. These aircraft will support daily scheduled medical flights on the North and South coasts, Monday through Friday, and provide essential medevac capability as required.

"PAL Aerospace, Air Borealis and the entire PAL Group of Companies family are excited and honoured to have the privilege of delivering this vital program for the people of Newfoundland and Labrador," said Calvin Ash, President of PAL Aerospace. "As essential service providers with deep roots across our province, PAL knows firsthand the responsibility with which we've been entrusted. With a new fleet of advanced aircraft and the backing of the broader EIC national medevac footprint spanning provincial fixed-wing programs in B.C., Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and extensive Arctic operations – PAL Aerospace is ready to deliver the fixed-wing air ambulance solution for Newfoundland and Labrador for the next ten to fifteen years."

"In partnership with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and NL Health Services, we're proud to work in collaboration with PAL Aerospace to help strengthen emergency care across the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. This is about supporting the delivery of high-quality care across the province, and doing it with purpose and a commitment to excellence." John Ferguson, Vice President, Operations and Business Development, Medavie Health Services

This program ensures a stable long-term fixed-wing provider, standardized medical cabins for clinical teams, and reliable reach from bases at St. John's and Goose Bay and into remote communities with Air Borealis Twin Otter support. It also anchors stable, skilled jobs for pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers, and program operations in Newfoundland and Labrador. Learn more about how PAL Aerospace delivers end-to-end air ambulance solutions at: palaerospace.com/air-ambulance

A proud member of the Exchange Income Corporation family of companies, PAL Aerospace is a Canadian-owned and operated global aerospace and defence company. With a focus on special missions, in-service support solutions, aircraft engineering and modification and crew resource management training. PAL Aerospace is internationally recognized by governments, militaries, and industry for on time/on budget delivery and high reliability rates. PAL Aerospace offers a single point of accountability for its programs and takes pride in being the trusted choice for clients worldwide.

Medavie Health Services Medavie Health Services is Canada's largest contracted provider of emergency medical services in Canada, managing ground and air ambulances, medical communications, 911 Public Safety, 811 Telehealth, and clinical training. We're also a national leader in primary health care solutions, managing Mobile Integrated Health and Community Paramedicine programs, home health care, mental health, and addictions services. Together with Medavie Blue Cross, an all-in-one private health insurer and public health program administrator, we're part of Medavie, a national not-for-profit, health solutions partner committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians so that every life can be lived to the fullest. Medavie is one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, certified as a Caring Company by Imagine Canada, and Rainbow Registered as an organization that champions diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Media Contact: Joseph Galimberti, 709-743-7445, [email protected]