PAL Aerospace to Acquire Airtask Group, Strengthening UK Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Capabilities and Global Reach

Pairing Proven Global Aerospace Solutions With Airtask Group's Decades of UK Operational Excellence to Scale In-Country ISR, Accelerate R&D, and Grow Export-Ready Mission Solutions Across Security, Infrastructure, and Environmental Domains.

MILTON KEYNES, England, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - PAL Aerospace has completed its acquisition of UK-based Airtask Group, subject to certain regulatory matters. In continuous service since 1983, Airtask Group is a renowned UK integrated aviation solutions provider known for maritime surveillance and fisheries enforcement, global atmospheric and environmental research, and lifeline passenger services to remote UK islands. The combination pairs PAL Aerospace's global special mission footprint with UK operations, reinforcing in-country ISR capability, ensuring continuity of service for government and commercial customers, and positioning Airtask Group for long-term growth in innovation, sustainability, and export markets.

As a UK-led subsidiary, Airtask Group will continue to maintain sovereign operations and ensure uninterrupted delivery for government and commercial customers. Airtask Group is renowned for low-level maritime surveillance, advanced sensor integration, and regulatory excellence. Backed by PAL Aerospace's global experience of over 350,000 special mission flight hours, the integrated team will fast-track aerospace R&D, field advanced mission technologies, and grow exports, while expanding their combined infrastructure and personnel UK footprint in order to meet the demand for helping to address today's safety, environmental, economic, and security threats.

"This acquisition reflects our long-term commitment to our UK customers, stakeholders, and aerospace sector," said Calvin Ash, President, PAL Aerospace. "By combining our global special mission experience with Airtask Group's recognized operational excellence, we are investing in UK jobs, infrastructure, and innovation. Together, we will strengthen in-country ISR capacity, expand export opportunities, and ensure continuity of service for customers who rely on these essential missions every day."

"From the outset, our priority was to work with like-minded people who put the mission and the people behind it first," said Julie Simper, Managing Director of Airtask Group. "As impressive as the technology is, you can't deliver these missions without skilled pilots, operators and ground teams. This partnership brings the resources and reach to grow our capabilities while keeping that mission-first culture intact. I look forward to continuing to lead Airtask Group alongside PAL Aerospace while ensuring we remain a trusted partner for our customers."

With expanded synergistic capabilities, deeper resources, and a shared commitment to operational excellence, Airtask Group and PAL Aerospace are positioned to deliver greater value to customers in the UK and worldwide – putting our customer's mission first. Always.

