PADLOCK PARTNERS UK FUND IV COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SIDCUP PROPERTY

TORONTO, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund IV (the "Trust") announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of a self-storage property located in Sidcup, United Kingdom (the "Sidcup Property") for a purchase price of £10,400,000, which was satisfied by way of cash from the proceeds of the Trust's initial public offering (the "Offering") and debt.

The Sidcup Property consists of a freehold interest in an existing self-storage property located in Sidcup, United Kingdom. The three-story facility currently offers approximately 38,000 net rentable square feet of self-storage and bulk space. The Trust plans to add significant value to the site with the installation of new signage, drive-up units, and office space shortly after acquisition.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of the Sidcup property and our continued growth in Greater London," said Padlock Capital Partners CEO John Stevenson. "We look forward to serving the community and providing an excellent service to the area."

This transaction marks the 5th Padlock Partners UK Fund IV location in the United Kingdom. The Trust has previously acquired self-storage properties in Edmonton, Newbury, Haverhill, and Chippenham. The Trust intends to use the balance of the net proceeds of the Offering consistent with the Trust's investment objectives to, among other things, provide unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of diversified income-producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom, with a particular focus on self-storage properties.

About Padlock Partners UK Fund IV

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage properties.

For further information: John Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer, Padlock Partners UK Fund IV, [email protected]; Matthew Collins, Chief Financial Officer, Padlock Partners UK Fund IV, [email protected]