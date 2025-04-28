PADLOCK PARTNERS UK FUND IV ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 1st QUARTER OF CALENDAR YEAR 2025

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund IV (the "Trust") announced today that its Board of Trustees has approved a cash distribution for the first quarter of the calendar year of 2025. The distribution was originally declared on March 31, 2025 and paid on April 15, 2025, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

C$0.14627 per Class A Unit

per Class A Unit C$0.15093 per Class F Unit

per Class F Unit GBP£0.13482 per Class U Unit

About Padlock Partners UK Fund IV

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage properties. Currently, the Trust has two operating self-storage properties in Newbury and Sidcup. In addition, the Trust owns three development properties in Edmonton, Haverhill and Chippenham.

For further information, contact: Matthew Collins, Chief Financial Officer, Padlock Partners UK Fund IV, [email protected]