PADLOCK PARTNERS UK FUND IV ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 1st QUARTER OF CALENDAR YEAR 2024

TORONTO, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund IV (the "Trust") announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution for the first quarter of the calendar year of 2024. The distribution will be payable on April 15, 2024, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2024. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

C$0.14790 per Class A Unit

per Class A Unit C$0.15261 per Class F Unit

per Class F Unit GBP£0.14779 per Class U Unit

About Padlock Partners UK Fund IV

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage properties. Currently, the Trust has two operating self-storage properties in Newbury and Sidcup. In addition, the Trust owns three development properties in Edmonton, Haverhill and Chippenham.

For further information: John Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer, Padlock Partners UK Fund IV, [email protected]; Matthew Collins, Chief Financial Officer, Padlock Partners UK Fund IV, [email protected]